Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police impersonator in trouble

by Staff reporter
02 Feb 2022 at 05:30hrs | Views
A 28-YEAR-OLD Harare man has been arraigned before the courts facing charges of impersonating a police officer and another count of possession of dangerous weapons.

Beaven Mujanga yesterday appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda after he allegedly impersonated a police detective.

The matter was remanded to today for bail ruling.

It is alleged that on January 23, Mujanga went to the complainant's residence in Dzivarasekwa, Harare, masquerading as a police officer looking for a stolen television set.

He was not allowed in, but he later returned on January 26 around 2am indicating that he wanted to arrest the complainant.

However, the complainant's neighbours informed the police who then turned up and arrested Mujanga for impersonation.

Police then searched his vehicle where a police shirt and knife were recovered. Lynnet Gwarisa prosecuted.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 739 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7749 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8071 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days