Panel-beater vandalises cleric's vehicle

A HARARE company, Supreme Panel Beaters has been taken to court for allegedly stripping Mathias and Mildred Ministries Pentecostal Church leader Mathias Madzivanzira's vehicle of its parts.The company is accused of theft of trust property.Its director, Tichaona Muzvongi on Monday appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga to answer to the theft charges.The matter was postponed to March 14 for trial.Allegations are that sometime in July 2013, Madzivanzira gave Supreme Panel Beaters his accident-damaged Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicle to repair.The cleric was not notified of its completion. In November last year, Madzivanzira approached the panel beaters to collect his vehicle and discovered that it had been stripped of its parts.Muzvongi failed to account for the stolen vehicle parts, resulting in Madzivanzira filing a police report.The total value of the stolen property was pegged at US$13 835 and nothing was recovered.Eurita Masunda prosecuted.