Moyo twins reunite at Bulawayo Chiefs

by Staff reporter
02 Feb 2022 at 05:32hrs | Views
THE Moyo twins, Kelvin and Elvis, have reunited at Bulawayo Chiefs, with the former being the latest to join the ambitious Premiership outfit.

Kelvin becomes Chiefs' latest top signing after luring workhorse midfield enforcer Kelvin Madzongwe last week following his divorce with FC Platinum.

Bulawayo Chiefs confirmed the move on their Facebook page yesterday.

"New player alert. Introducing Kevin Moyo #NewNinja. Yep, Kevin the Twin. Now opposition strikers will have to apply to attempt to score," the post read.

The move means he will have the opportunity to play side by side with his twin brother, Elvis, who was already part of the team.

They were separated for the first time in their footballing career when they left South Africa Premier League side Chippa United at the tail end of 2020.

Elvis returned home and later joined Chiefs, while Kelvin joined Zambian serial champions Nkana, but he lasted for less than a season despite earning the team's captaincy at some point.

So far, Chiefs have turned out to be one of the busiest teams in the transfer market, having already pinned down the likes of Perfect Chikwende, Obadiah Tarumbwa and Obriel Chirinda.

Coach Nilton Terreso will be spoilt for choice this season, with what looks like a formidable squad at his disposal.

For the Moyo brothers during their six-year stay at FC Platinum, they helped the club win four trophies - two league titles in 2017 and 2018, one Chibuku Super Cup in 2014, one Castle Challenge Cup in 2019.

They also took part in the prestigious Caf Champions League and the Confederations Cup where they made their names. And Bulawayo Chiefs will be hoping that the pair will help the team to win their first silverware since being promoted into the top-flight league.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
