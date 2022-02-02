Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe on verge of redollarisation?

by Staff reporter
02 Feb 2022 at 05:33hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT's failure to resolve a perennial currency crisis could push Zimbabwe back into dollarisation, analysts warned yesterday.

In the past year, markets have been increasingly rejecting the free-falling local currency in favour of the United States dollar.

Dollarisation occurs when the US dollar is used in addition to, or instead of a domestic currency of another country - a policy that was in force for a decade from 2009, following the collapse of the local unit in 2008 under the weight of hyperinflation.

The country reverted to its own currency in 2019.

But since its return, the Zimbabwe dollar has depreciated by wide margins, triggering fears of the return to the 2008 inflation crisis.

Economic analysts yesterday said the Zimdollar depreciated to US$1:$230 this month, from US$1:$120 in January last year, a sign that it was fast losing value and the country might find itself redollarising.

The local currency has also been decimated on the foreign currency auction system, where it traded at US$1:$115,42 this week from US$1:$6,32 when the platform was introduced in June 2020, leading to the erosion of incomes amid skyrocketing prices.

Most workers are paid in Zimdollars, but have to look for foreign currency on the black market to buy goods and services and store value.

As schools open next week, there is uncertainty over teachers' return to work after they threatened to down tools unless government agreed to pay them in the greenback.

On Monday, bank workers threatened a crippling job action as they also demanded to be paid in US dollars.

They demanded a US dollar-indexed salary of at least US$900. Mine workers have also demanded US dollar salaries.

Workers' calls were backed by Florence Taruvinga, president of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) who said wages should be based on the poverty datum line (PDL).

"In principle, we agreed at the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) that the minimum wage should be based on the levels of PDL," Taruvinga told NewsDay yesterday.

"We also agreed that the principle of restoration of workers' wages that prevailed in April 2018 should have been maintained. Then the PDL was US$500. However, when it cames to implementation of the recommendation, which was to promulgate a statutory instrument, the government decided to implement it as Zimdollars. This  was a departure from the recommendations. Our standpoint is that this economy can afford paying workers in US dollars," Taruvinga said.

President of the Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union Tawanda Mutemi said: "The banking sector workers want their salaries restored to the 2018 era where the least paid worker got an average of US$900."

Such has been the depreciation of the Zimdollar that government last year announced it would pay bonuses in hard currency to protect them from "exchange rate fluctuations".

The reversion to the greenback was among the hottest topics during the CEO Africa Roundtable meeting last week when top banker Nigel Chanakira asked captains of industry whether they were ready to use the local unit.

At the meeting attended by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya and Industry minister Sekai Nzenza, prominent economist Tony Hawkins did not hold back his views on the local currency.

"In 2018/19, he (Mangudya) promised to preserve value (of the Zimdollar), but since then prices have gone up 3 000% and the currency's value has devalued by 99%," Hawkins said.

"He talks about people using the local currency, but if you go  to my bank, the hole in the wall (ATM machine) tells you can draw $2 000 which is now worth US$0,88," he noted.

Hawkins said it was dishonest for the government to insist on the use of local currency.

"If the Zimdollar is so great, why do I have to use foreign currency? It is the inconsistency, the contradiction, the deceit, the dishonesty of the government. They do not believe their own untruths, why should we believe in it," Hawkins said.

However, Mangudya said shifting from the US dollar to local currency would not be achieved overnight, adding that the country was in transition.

He said the central bank was putting in place measures to incentivise the use of the local unit.

However, the writing is on the wall for the Zimdollar, according to Chanakira.

"We can't deny the reality," Chanakira, the founder and former CEO of a now-closed bank, Kingdom Financial Holdings Ltd told Bloomberg.

"When you get the Zimdollar you spend it quickly. No one wants to save in that currency."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 739 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7753 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8072 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days