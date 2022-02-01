Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

by Mandla Ndlovu
22 hrs ago | Views
A suspected witch allegedly fell down in Filabusi after a fight with her colleagues over the legs of a child that they wanted to eat.

According to the voice-over on a video that has gone viral on the internet, the woman is said to have narrated the story on how she was inside a witchcraft traveling vehicle with her colleagues when the fight ensured leading to her being kicked out of the flying vehicle.

The event allegedly happened during a rainy night.

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

