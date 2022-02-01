Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sex starved man removes neighbour's skirt

by Simbarashe Sithole
11 hrs ago | Views
A sex starved Guruve man is in trouble after he tripped down his neighbour, removed her skirt and failed to remove her panties at their gardens in Mudhindo.


The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates courts yesterday where Linoce Fovhoro pleaded not guilty to indecent assault before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Prosecutor Albert Charewa alleges on 25 October last year Fivhoro met Lynet Chikanga at their gardens in Mudhindo.

Fovhoro had a misunderstanding with  Chikanga over boundary issues.

Fovhoro suddenly jumped into Chikanga's field tipped her down, pulled down her skirt before attempting to remove her panties.

Chikanga screamed for help and Fovhoro managed to escape.

A police report was filed at Mudhindo police base leading to the arrest of Fovhoro.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Guruve, #ZRP, #Neighbour

Comments


Must Read

South Africa's new critical skills list schedule

2 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Does ED know that Zimbabwe is his country too?

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Clandestine dealings with Mnangagwa! Thokozani, you stripped your dignity

3 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwean consumers feel the pinch as cost of living shoots up

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZACC terminates 19 ZRP investigators

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Ziyambi hits back at Chirambwe

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Harare blacklists debtors

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Self-styled prophet up for car theft

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Murder at Sun Yet Sen

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

13 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

13 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

13 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

14 hrs ago | 1859 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

14 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

14 hrs ago | 998 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

14 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 699 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

14 hrs ago | 452 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

14 hrs ago | 413 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

14 hrs ago | 840 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

14 hrs ago | 987 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

14 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

14 hrs ago | 158 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

14 hrs ago | 532 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

14 hrs ago | 98 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

14 hrs ago | 140 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

14 hrs ago | 303 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

14 hrs ago | 433 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

14 hrs ago | 39 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

14 hrs ago | 462 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

14 hrs ago | 556 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

14 hrs ago | 380 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

14 hrs ago | 73 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

14 hrs ago | 49 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

14 hrs ago | 323 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

14 hrs ago | 69 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

14 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

14 hrs ago | 222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days