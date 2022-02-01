News / National
South Africa's new critical skills list schedule
2 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, has released a new critical skills list schedule. The previous critical skills list was released in 2014.
The new skills list has a clear focus on the technology, engineering, financial, and medical sectors, with many skills from the previous 2014 list excluded completely; this shows a definitive shift in the countrys needs.
Skilled individuals are encouraged to apply.
Source - Byo24News