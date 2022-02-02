Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

StanChart CEO's misconduct allegations under probe

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
STANDARD Chartered Bank Zimbabwe says it has started investigations into allegations of alleged misconduct involving senior management.

This comes slightly over three weeks since media reports alleged chief executive Mr Watungwa had been suspended on allegations of abusing foreign currency from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe run auction system.

Mr Watungwa allegedly stands accused of inappropriately authorising face-lifts at Standard Chartered Zimbabwe-owned buildings.

In a statement, Standard Chartered Zimbabwe board chairman Lovemore Manatsa said the bank had initiated comprehensive investigations into the conducts of its senior management.

"We are aware of the recent Press reports concerning serious allegations of apparent misconduct by senior management officials within the organisation.

"Standard Chartered's brand promise, ‘Here for good' is backed by our strong ethos and commitment to being a force for good for our clients, our employees, our regulators and the communities in which we operate.

‘‘Good conduct by all of our employees is central to this commitment.

"As such, the bank takes allegations of misconduct very seriously and will always undertake a thorough investigation into any concerns," Mr Manatsa said.

He, however, said the bank may possibly not reveal the nature of the ongoing investigations as that would be in breach of Standard Chartered Bank's protocol.

"As per internal policy, all matters pertaining to employees of the bank are confidential and it would be contrary to our inherent values of treating colleagues fairly and with respect to act otherwise.

" Any conduct which is found in letter or spirit to conflict with the principles outlined in our code of conduct and which may impair fair outcomes for colleagues, clients and the regulators will be responded to accordingly.

As such the bank is unable to comment on any prevailing media speculation, ‘' he said.

Standard Chartered which is one of Zimbabwe's oldest financial institutions now employs around 390 employees in the country after it rationalised its distribution channels, as it became more digital as it adopted a digital way of conducting business to match changing market dynamics.

Source - The Herald
More on: #StanChart, #CEO, #Probe

Comments


Must Read

Step daughter frames rape charges on father

4 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Lindiwe Sisulu is a serious contender against Cyril Ramaphosa's failed regime

7 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Chiwenga paid US$100 'gupuro' to Mubaiwa

7 hrs ago | 1540 Views

More woes for SA-based Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Zanu-PF bullying antics have no space in a multi-party democracy

8 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sikhala has a case to answer, rules the High Court

8 hrs ago | 864 Views

Legal expert questions Khupe's recall procedure

8 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Voter registration marred by apathy

8 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs unfazed by sanctions threats

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zanu-PF candidate kneels begging for votes

8 hrs ago | 950 Views

Police block CCC voter registration campaign

8 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Teachers turn to online demo

8 hrs ago | 583 Views

Bulawayo councillors fret over Ucaz subs

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Man inserts hoe handle in wife's privates

8 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Ziyambi chickens out of controversial Bill

8 hrs ago | 677 Views

ERC questions reopening of nomination courts

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Court orders Zanu-PF members, police off Mbare toilets

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

'ZEC must disband before 2023'

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

52 year old arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 285 Views

Employer kills employee

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

One dead, three injured in 2-vehicle crush

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

5 men up for US$10 robbery

8 hrs ago | 243 Views

Storm blacks-out most Bulawayo suburbs

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Potholes eat into Bulawayo motorists' pockets

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Prominent Bulawayo pastor dies

8 hrs ago | 536 Views

Ingwebu re-introduces 'Shake Shake' beer

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chiwenga mocks Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 987 Views

Performance contracts for Zimbabwean ministers

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Grade 7 results ready for release

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zacc targets 250 State entities, departments

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mubaiwa not Chiwenga's wife, court rules

8 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Dynamos FC ownership wrangle trial date set

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Beer drinker loses car to bogus cops

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mentally ill man acquitted of murdering mother

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

Small airports to undergo upgrades

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

South Africa's new critical skills list schedule

20 hrs ago | 5189 Views

Does ED know that Zimbabwe is his country too?

21 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Clandestine dealings with Mnangagwa! Thokozani, you stripped your dignity

21 hrs ago | 2866 Views

Zimbabwean consumers feel the pinch as cost of living shoots up

21 hrs ago | 820 Views

ZACC terminates 19 ZRP investigators

21 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Ziyambi hits back at Chirambwe

21 hrs ago | 878 Views

Harare blacklists debtors

21 hrs ago | 796 Views

Self-styled prophet up for car theft

21 hrs ago | 346 Views

Murder at Sun Yet Sen

21 hrs ago | 624 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days