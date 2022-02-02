Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grade 7 results ready for release

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Grade 7 results from last year's examinations are ready except for finalisation of a few administrative processes but the new Form Ones are likely to start school later than other classes with the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry expected to comment on the way forward today.

If the results can be released very soon then it might be possible for Form One to start school on February 14, a week after other classes which start on Monday, it was being suggested yesterday but a lot will depend on when the remaining administrative processes can be completed.

Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) spokesperson, Ms Nicky Dhlamini, said yesterday: "The results are there but there are just some final processes which need to be done before we release them. They will be out soon."

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said Minister Ndlovu would give an update on the way forward for this year's Form One classes today at 2pm.

Turning to the level of preparedness ahead of schools opening on Monday, Mr Ndoro said: "We are doing an assessment for schools just to ensure that everyone is following containment measures outlined by the Government and we are happy to announce that some schools have built more infrastructure in preparation for a safe opening.

"We are happy with the level of preparedness in schools and come Monday, it will be all systems in place."

The Government is working on modalities of recruiting 10 000 teachers in a bid to alleviate shortages in schools and boost the country's education sector.

The process is ongoing but deployment of the employed personnel will be done once schools have opened and the staffing gaps identified.

"For now, we are still waiting for the opening of schools so that we can do an assessment to inform the deployment of the new personnel," said Mr Ndoro.

This year's school calendar has three terms, with the first starting on Monday ending on April 7.

The second term begins on May 3, and learners will have 69 school days and a 30-day vacation, before schools open for the third term on September 5.

They will then learn for 71 days before closing.

Next year, schools are scheduled to start on January 9 for the first term.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Step daughter frames rape charges on father

4 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Lindiwe Sisulu is a serious contender against Cyril Ramaphosa's failed regime

7 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Chiwenga paid US$100 'gupuro' to Mubaiwa

7 hrs ago | 1541 Views

More woes for SA-based Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 3062 Views

Zanu-PF bullying antics have no space in a multi-party democracy

8 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sikhala has a case to answer, rules the High Court

8 hrs ago | 864 Views

Legal expert questions Khupe's recall procedure

8 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Voter registration marred by apathy

8 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs unfazed by sanctions threats

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zanu-PF candidate kneels begging for votes

8 hrs ago | 951 Views

Police block CCC voter registration campaign

8 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Teachers turn to online demo

8 hrs ago | 583 Views

Bulawayo councillors fret over Ucaz subs

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Man inserts hoe handle in wife's privates

8 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Ziyambi chickens out of controversial Bill

8 hrs ago | 677 Views

ERC questions reopening of nomination courts

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Court orders Zanu-PF members, police off Mbare toilets

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

'ZEC must disband before 2023'

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

52 year old arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Employer kills employee

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

One dead, three injured in 2-vehicle crush

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

5 men up for US$10 robbery

8 hrs ago | 243 Views

Storm blacks-out most Bulawayo suburbs

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Potholes eat into Bulawayo motorists' pockets

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Prominent Bulawayo pastor dies

8 hrs ago | 536 Views

Ingwebu re-introduces 'Shake Shake' beer

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chiwenga mocks Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 987 Views

Performance contracts for Zimbabwean ministers

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zacc targets 250 State entities, departments

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mubaiwa not Chiwenga's wife, court rules

8 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Dynamos FC ownership wrangle trial date set

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

StanChart CEO's misconduct allegations under probe

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Beer drinker loses car to bogus cops

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mentally ill man acquitted of murdering mother

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

Small airports to undergo upgrades

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

South Africa's new critical skills list schedule

20 hrs ago | 5189 Views

Does ED know that Zimbabwe is his country too?

21 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Clandestine dealings with Mnangagwa! Thokozani, you stripped your dignity

21 hrs ago | 2866 Views

Zimbabwean consumers feel the pinch as cost of living shoots up

21 hrs ago | 820 Views

ZACC terminates 19 ZRP investigators

21 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Ziyambi hits back at Chirambwe

21 hrs ago | 879 Views

Harare blacklists debtors

21 hrs ago | 796 Views

Self-styled prophet up for car theft

21 hrs ago | 346 Views

Murder at Sun Yet Sen

21 hrs ago | 624 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days