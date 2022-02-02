Latest News Editor's Choice


Prominent Bulawayo pastor dies

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
PROMINENT pastor Apostle Morgan Nyathi who was popular for his sermons in the 1990s was buried on Wednesday at Umvutcha cemetery following his death last week.

He was 64.

Apostle Nyathi collapsed and died at his home in Bulawayo's Rangemore suburb last week on Thursday after a long battle with diabetes.

His wife, Mrs Sihle Nyathi said her husband died when she least expected it.

"I was shocked. I still am. My husband left me when I least expected. He was diabetic, we knew that, but he never got sick.

He just collapsed and he was gone. I'm really heartbroken," said Mrs Nyathi.

She said her husband grew up in Filabusi, Avoca and he never went to school.

"He was taught by the Holy Spirit on how to write and speak languages until he attended a school of theology.

Apostle Morgan Nyathi was born on March 1, 1958. He joined the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) where he served as an evangelist in 1974.

In 1990 he started Flames of the Holy Spirit Ministries after he was anointed and released by Apostle Ezekiel Guti the founder of ZAOGA," said Mrs Nyathi.

"He attended Africa Multi-Nation For Christ Colleges (AMFCC), a bible school that belongs to ZAOGA for two years. During his time there, he wasn't staying at the dormitories, he was staying at a cave. Every day he would attend lessons, and go back to his cave at night to pray, for two good years.

There was a time when he was asked to preach, as he was preaching the asbestos opened and the sky came down to the wall, it was very tense, and this is one of the greatest testimonies I have.

He preached all over Zimbabwe, South Africa, America and other places. He healed a lot of people, helped those who could not bear children and many other things."

She said Apostle Nyathi prayed for national leaders including the late former President Robert Mugabe, the late former Vice President Joshua Nkomo as well as the late Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa.

"The first prominent person whom he prayed for was former President Mugabe at his home, he even went to the State House.

I believe Mr Mugabe's family knew him very well. After praying for him, Mr Mugabe called the late former Vice President Joshua Nkomo and told him that there is a very powerful pastor in Matabeleland.

"Then Mr Nkomo sent a car to come and collect him, he prayed for him and his wife Johanna MaFuyana Nkomo who had a problem and they were healed. When he prayed for Mr Nkomo, the likes of Mr Dabengwa also came for prayers and they got the help they needed," said Mrs Nyathi.

Pastor Leonard Ncube who is an overseer at Flames of the Holy Spirit Church said Apostle Nyathi groomed him to be the pastor he is today.

He said he was someone who would go around villages spreading the gospel.

"I met Apostle Nyathi in 2009 in Gwanda, and started fellowshipping with him in 2010 until now. He was a very good and passionate preacher who preached everywhere including villages and places where there were vulnerable people.

I will never forget his ways. He groomed me and others in the best possible manner. I'm a very proud pastor today, because of him," he said.

The founder of Maranatha Ministries, Bishop Japhet Maphosa said he knew Apostle Nyathi since the early 1990s and they were very close friends.

Bishop Maphosa said Apostle Nyathi prayed for the late nationalists Vice President Nkomo and the late Dabengwa.

"He was operating in the area of evangelism through which he covered almost every area of Matabeleland preaching the gospel under the banner of Flames of the Holy Spirit Philisa.

He touched many people as he was also moving in the area of healing. He went as far as Nigeria, America and other nations, he has raised many pastors who are currently leading churches.

He was a great man," he said.
Apostle Nyathi is survived by his wife, nine children and three grandchildren.

Source - The Chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days