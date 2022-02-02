Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Potholes eat into Bulawayo motorists' pockets

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
MOTORISTS driving in Bulawayo's city centre are having a torrid time negotiating potholes, a hazard that is resulting in accidents and damage to cars in some cases.

Last month, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) said 75 percent of its road network is in poor condition but has suspended road repairs until the end of the rainy season.

Bulawayo city centre is supposed to be the epicentre of commerce, but now it is a mine field of potholes.

At the intersection of Jason Moyo Street and 6th Avenue there is a huge pothole that has been there for a long time. Drivers are at pains to avoid the pothole and at the same time give way to traffic.

It has also become unbearable to drive along Lobengula Street especially the stretch between 3rd and 6th Avenue which has a number of potholes that have developed into craters.

Other roads after 3rd Avenue are in a sorry state, resulting in damages to vehicles.

With the heavy rains, masking some potholes, accidents occur on a daily basis where cars side swipe each other or ram into each other due to people trying to avoid the potholes.

Mr Mbonisi Ncube who is a member of the BMW Club in Bulawayo said motorists were incurring unnecessary costs and losses due to the poor state of roads.

"Mechanically the potholes are damaging our suspensions a lot. You are forced to buy shocks and control arms especially for the BMWs. Those who have mag wheels on their cars have cracks on them and tear the tyres. For example, my car has a low profile and the tyre is US$150 each and if I hit a pothole I might be forced to buy a new one or also crack the rim and then I have to stitch it up," said Mr Ncube.

"A pothole at the corner at Joshua Mqabuko and 4th Avenue, at the traffic lights, for you to cross there, one has to encroach on the other lane. If there's someone moving at a high speed, by the time you want to manoeuvre that pothole, you will side swipe each other or have a collision. Some accidents in the CBD are caused by people trying to avoid potholes."

Mr Malvin ‘Kruger' Ncube former president of Team VW Bulawayo said he cracked two rims in the city centre when he hit potholes.

"There is a road that I use every day that is at the bridge in Mzilikazi using 6th avenue extension, the potholes there are bad. I drove into town at the market area, that's George Silundika, and I cracked two of my 18-inch rims on my VW Beetle.

"We are having a tough time with these potholes around the CBD. The way I have been paying for suspension, tyres and rim cracks because of these potholes, it's very expensive," said Mr Ncube.

He said accidents are also a problem as he almost caused one, while trying to avoid potholes.

"Today in the morning on my way to the city, I almost hit another lady's car, a Nissan March, because I was trying to avoid a pothole. This was at the bridge dividing Mzilikazi and Makokoba, where the potholes there are just something else. I think these are the worst in the whole of Bulawayo," said Mr Ncube.

Although the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme launched by Government saw some of the city's major roads being rehabilitated, the Bulawayo City Council has to a large extent failed to come to the party.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Step daughter frames rape charges on father

4 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Lindiwe Sisulu is a serious contender against Cyril Ramaphosa's failed regime

7 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Chiwenga paid US$100 'gupuro' to Mubaiwa

7 hrs ago | 1541 Views

More woes for SA-based Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 3064 Views

Zanu-PF bullying antics have no space in a multi-party democracy

8 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sikhala has a case to answer, rules the High Court

8 hrs ago | 865 Views

Legal expert questions Khupe's recall procedure

8 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Voter registration marred by apathy

8 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs unfazed by sanctions threats

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zanu-PF candidate kneels begging for votes

8 hrs ago | 952 Views

Police block CCC voter registration campaign

8 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Teachers turn to online demo

8 hrs ago | 583 Views

Bulawayo councillors fret over Ucaz subs

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Man inserts hoe handle in wife's privates

8 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Ziyambi chickens out of controversial Bill

8 hrs ago | 677 Views

ERC questions reopening of nomination courts

8 hrs ago | 203 Views

Court orders Zanu-PF members, police off Mbare toilets

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

'ZEC must disband before 2023'

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

52 year old arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Employer kills employee

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

One dead, three injured in 2-vehicle crush

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

5 men up for US$10 robbery

8 hrs ago | 243 Views

Storm blacks-out most Bulawayo suburbs

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Prominent Bulawayo pastor dies

8 hrs ago | 536 Views

Ingwebu re-introduces 'Shake Shake' beer

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chiwenga mocks Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 987 Views

Performance contracts for Zimbabwean ministers

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Grade 7 results ready for release

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zacc targets 250 State entities, departments

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mubaiwa not Chiwenga's wife, court rules

8 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Dynamos FC ownership wrangle trial date set

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

StanChart CEO's misconduct allegations under probe

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Beer drinker loses car to bogus cops

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mentally ill man acquitted of murdering mother

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

Small airports to undergo upgrades

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

South Africa's new critical skills list schedule

20 hrs ago | 5189 Views

Does ED know that Zimbabwe is his country too?

21 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Clandestine dealings with Mnangagwa! Thokozani, you stripped your dignity

21 hrs ago | 2869 Views

Zimbabwean consumers feel the pinch as cost of living shoots up

21 hrs ago | 820 Views

ZACC terminates 19 ZRP investigators

21 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Ziyambi hits back at Chirambwe

21 hrs ago | 879 Views

Harare blacklists debtors

21 hrs ago | 796 Views

Self-styled prophet up for car theft

21 hrs ago | 346 Views

Murder at Sun Yet Sen

21 hrs ago | 624 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days