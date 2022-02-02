Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 men up for US$10 robbery

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
FIVE men on Tuesday appeared before the Chitungwiza magistrates court facing charges of robbing a security guard of his US$10, and a wheelbarrow worth $8 400 at Cheza Village under Chief Seke last month.

The men, Tonderai Makufa (33), Lawrence Jani (37), Talkmore Maregedze (35), Isaac's Tinashe Chanakira (26) and Bruce Chanakira (25) allegedly robbed Taona Vadi (20), a security guard at Dzikiti Tuckshop in Cheza on January 28.

The State alleges that Makufa and Jani  approached Vadi at his workplace on January 27 at around 1700hrs with suspected fake US$100 notes to purchase items, but were turned away.

The next day at around 0300hrs all the accused persons and another accomplice who is still at large, hatched a plan to rob the complainant.

They proceeded to the complainant's workplace where they found him sleeping in a parked motor vehicle by the side of the Tuckshop.

Makufa allegedly pointed a knife through the car window threatening to kill him, whilst other accused persons tried to force open the tuckshop door.

The complainant realized that only one accused person was guarding him whilst others were concentrating on breaking the tuckshop door. He was hit with logs several times all over the body after they overpowered him, but he managed to escape and called for help from neighbouring shops.

The accused reportedly escaped in different directions, but they had already taken away a wheelbarrow and US$10 from the victim.

Makufa was arrested and he implicated his other four accomplices. Makufa, Janu and Maregedze claimed that they were assaulted during the time they were detained.

 Makufa and Jani will be medically examined. Trial will commence again on February 17.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Arrested, #Fraud, #Police

Comments


Must Read

Step daughter frames rape charges on father

4 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Lindiwe Sisulu is a serious contender against Cyril Ramaphosa's failed regime

7 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Chiwenga paid US$100 'gupuro' to Mubaiwa

7 hrs ago | 1541 Views

More woes for SA-based Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 3064 Views

Zanu-PF bullying antics have no space in a multi-party democracy

8 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sikhala has a case to answer, rules the High Court

8 hrs ago | 865 Views

Legal expert questions Khupe's recall procedure

8 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Voter registration marred by apathy

8 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs unfazed by sanctions threats

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zanu-PF candidate kneels begging for votes

8 hrs ago | 953 Views

Police block CCC voter registration campaign

8 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Teachers turn to online demo

8 hrs ago | 585 Views

Bulawayo councillors fret over Ucaz subs

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Man inserts hoe handle in wife's privates

8 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Ziyambi chickens out of controversial Bill

8 hrs ago | 677 Views

ERC questions reopening of nomination courts

8 hrs ago | 203 Views

Court orders Zanu-PF members, police off Mbare toilets

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

'ZEC must disband before 2023'

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

52 year old arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Employer kills employee

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

One dead, three injured in 2-vehicle crush

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Storm blacks-out most Bulawayo suburbs

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Potholes eat into Bulawayo motorists' pockets

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Prominent Bulawayo pastor dies

8 hrs ago | 536 Views

Ingwebu re-introduces 'Shake Shake' beer

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chiwenga mocks Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 987 Views

Performance contracts for Zimbabwean ministers

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Grade 7 results ready for release

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zacc targets 250 State entities, departments

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mubaiwa not Chiwenga's wife, court rules

8 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Dynamos FC ownership wrangle trial date set

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

StanChart CEO's misconduct allegations under probe

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Beer drinker loses car to bogus cops

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mentally ill man acquitted of murdering mother

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

Small airports to undergo upgrades

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

South Africa's new critical skills list schedule

20 hrs ago | 5189 Views

Does ED know that Zimbabwe is his country too?

21 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Clandestine dealings with Mnangagwa! Thokozani, you stripped your dignity

21 hrs ago | 2869 Views

Zimbabwean consumers feel the pinch as cost of living shoots up

21 hrs ago | 820 Views

ZACC terminates 19 ZRP investigators

21 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Ziyambi hits back at Chirambwe

21 hrs ago | 879 Views

Harare blacklists debtors

21 hrs ago | 796 Views

Self-styled prophet up for car theft

21 hrs ago | 346 Views

Murder at Sun Yet Sen

21 hrs ago | 624 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days