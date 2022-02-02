Employer kills employee

News / National

by Staff reporter

A-security guard at Gazaland car park near Gore Sports Bar in Highfields was reportedly killed by his boss for asking for his salary.The now deceased Wilson Chiyadzwa (44) of Muriranyenze Street in Mufakose succumbed to internal injuries due to the assault imposed on him by Cleopas Kumire (35).Police in a statement today said it is alleged that on January 30, 2022 at around 1600hrs, Wilson Chiyadzwa asked for his money from his employer.This did not go down well with Kumire who reportedly assaulted Chiyadzwa with a wooden plank all over the body.Chiyadzwa sustained a swollen head and several other injuries all over the body after the assault.He narrated his ordeal to his friend but did not seek medical attention.Elton Chitsanga of 3618 Old Highfield who is the informant went to check on his friend on January 31, 2022 at 0600hrs at a stationary vehicle where the now deceased used to sleep in.Upon arrival the informant discovered that his friend had died and the matter was reported to the police in Machipisa.Harare police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the case to NewsDay."The suspect has not yet been arrested as he is on the run, and the body of the deceased is at Sally Mugabe Hospital Mortuary waiting for post-mortem," Mwanza said and appealed for information leading to the whereabouts of the suspect.