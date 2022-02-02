Bulawayo councillors fret over Ucaz subs

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Urban Council Association of Zimbabwe (Ucaz) has asked Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to pay $2,9 million as membership fee, but some councillors said the association was not adding value to the city.BCC, just like other urban councils, is an affiliate member of Ucaz.Town clerk Christopher Dube told a recent council meeting that Ucaz had sent an invoice requesting a membership subscription fee of $2 948 400."Ucaz subscriptions must be paid on a quarterly basis as per the executive committee decision of December 10, 2004. Subscriptions must be paid before the end of the last month of each quarter. Failure to do so results in interest charges at the prevailing base rate. It was, therefore, recommended that authority be granted for the payment of Ucaz subscriptions amounting to $2 948 400 (US$737 100 per quarter)," the minutes read in part.When the issue was put to debate, some councillors said the local authority was not deriving any benefit from Ucaz membership and urged withdrawal from the association.But Alderman Siboniso Khumalo argued that Bulawayo was one of the leading local authorities in the country, hence could not withdraw its membership of Ucaz.Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube supported Khumalo's viewpoint saying Ucaz assisted local authorities to achieve effective service delivery.Council then resolved to pay the subscriptions.