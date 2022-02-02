Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Voter registration marred by apathy

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THE ongoing biometric voter registration (BVR) blitz has been marred by apathy with several potential registrants claiming that they are being turned away due to lack of documentation.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has set up 2 700 registration centres under the current blitz running from last week until February 28, and April 10 to 30.

Zec chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana told NewsDay that the low turnout was disturbing.

"In terms of the turn out, it was not that fruitful, but moving forward, we hope people will start turning up to register to vote. It's just that I do not have the figures with me right now, but all I know is there was very low turnout on the first day," he said.

"We are trying to encourage people to go and register to vote because decentralised centres have been put in place for them to register to vote."

A survey by NewsDay revealed that several voter registration centres in the country were deserted, while potential voters, mostly the youth, claimed that they were being turned away over lack of documents such as a national identity card or valid passport and proof of residence.

The voter registration blitz was initially scheduled for December last year, but was postponed following concerns that the majority of potential voters did not have identity documents.

Election Resource Centre legal and advocacy officer Takunda Tsunga said: "There was insufficient information provided on the location of the mobile BVR kits and the blitz itself.

"There has been increasing apathy brought about by disputed 2018 elections and the resultant lack of implementation of electoral reforms necessary to build public confidence in electoral processes which will increase participation.

"The failure to implement reforms is impacting participation levels."

Zimbabwe Election Support Network programmes director Ellen Dingani said they were planning to deploy observers to check for consistency in the application of voter registration procedures, the opening and closing times, turnout of potential registrants, voter education and any challenges that citizens were facing.

Regions such as Matabeleland reportedly have the least number of registered voters and might lose some constituencies in the forthcoming delimitation exercise.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #NGO, #Zanu-PF, #Sanctions

Comments


Must Read

Step daughter frames rape charges on father

4 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Lindiwe Sisulu is a serious contender against Cyril Ramaphosa's failed regime

7 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Chiwenga paid US$100 'gupuro' to Mubaiwa

7 hrs ago | 1544 Views

More woes for SA-based Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 3075 Views

Zanu-PF bullying antics have no space in a multi-party democracy

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Sikhala has a case to answer, rules the High Court

8 hrs ago | 867 Views

Legal expert questions Khupe's recall procedure

8 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs unfazed by sanctions threats

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zanu-PF candidate kneels begging for votes

8 hrs ago | 955 Views

Police block CCC voter registration campaign

8 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Teachers turn to online demo

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

Bulawayo councillors fret over Ucaz subs

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

Man inserts hoe handle in wife's privates

8 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Ziyambi chickens out of controversial Bill

8 hrs ago | 679 Views

ERC questions reopening of nomination courts

8 hrs ago | 203 Views

Court orders Zanu-PF members, police off Mbare toilets

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

'ZEC must disband before 2023'

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

52 year old arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Employer kills employee

8 hrs ago | 462 Views

One dead, three injured in 2-vehicle crush

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

5 men up for US$10 robbery

8 hrs ago | 244 Views

Storm blacks-out most Bulawayo suburbs

8 hrs ago | 212 Views

Potholes eat into Bulawayo motorists' pockets

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prominent Bulawayo pastor dies

8 hrs ago | 538 Views

Ingwebu re-introduces 'Shake Shake' beer

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chiwenga mocks Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 989 Views

Performance contracts for Zimbabwean ministers

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Grade 7 results ready for release

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zacc targets 250 State entities, departments

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mubaiwa not Chiwenga's wife, court rules

8 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Dynamos FC ownership wrangle trial date set

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

StanChart CEO's misconduct allegations under probe

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Beer drinker loses car to bogus cops

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mentally ill man acquitted of murdering mother

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

Small airports to undergo upgrades

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

South Africa's new critical skills list schedule

20 hrs ago | 5192 Views

Does ED know that Zimbabwe is his country too?

21 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Clandestine dealings with Mnangagwa! Thokozani, you stripped your dignity

21 hrs ago | 2873 Views

Zimbabwean consumers feel the pinch as cost of living shoots up

21 hrs ago | 820 Views

ZACC terminates 19 ZRP investigators

21 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Ziyambi hits back at Chirambwe

21 hrs ago | 879 Views

Harare blacklists debtors

21 hrs ago | 796 Views

Self-styled prophet up for car theft

21 hrs ago | 346 Views

Murder at Sun Yet Sen

21 hrs ago | 624 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days