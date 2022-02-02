Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi support Mnangagwa's clean up campaign

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mvurwi

Sungura giants Peter Moyo of Utakataka Express and Mark Ngwazi of Njanja Express joined the nation in supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa's national clean up campaign.

The artistes were cleaning Mvurwi where the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was scheduled to officiate but she could not make it due to other commitments.Minister of State for Mashonaland Central province Monica Mavhunga stood in for her.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com on the sidelines of the campaign Moyo said people should always clean their environment and it is good that companies like Natbake owned by Businessman Tafadzwa Musarara are sponsoring musicians on national events."We are very grateful as Utakataka to be here since we were taught by our President to always keep our environment clean we are taking heed of his words," Moyo said."It is good to note that Mr Musarara through his NatBake company he is sponsoring musicians on national events a fortnight ago we were in Chiweshe planting trees today we are here clean up campaign we are very grateful."Thousands of people flocked at Mvurwi high to for the event and after the exercise they were mesmerized by the artistes.Chief Hwenje who was also in attendance sampled one of his hit song before giving the comedian Vharazipi the floor.Vharazipi did not disappoint as he entertained the crowd while praising their sponsor Musarara.Musarara thanked the people of Mvurwi and promised to sponsor more events in Mashonaland Central province.The clean-up campaign was launched by the President in 2018 and he declared every first Friday of each month a national clean up day