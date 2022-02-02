WATCH: Sabhuku Vharazipi, Musarara in action

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The comedian David Mubaiwa popularly known as Sabhuku Vharazipi and ZANU PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara could not resist Utakataka Express bass guitarist Spencer Kumbulani's tunes at a cleanup campaign exercise in Mvurwi yesterday.The comedian and Musarara jumped on stage and started dancing to Sungura while receiving wild cheers from thousands of people who had come for the cleanup campaign.The talented Spencer stole the show as fans repeatedly asked him to play different tunes on their various songs.Member of Parliament for Mount Darwin West constituency Barnwell Seremwe briefly joined the dance floor before handing over US$20 to the guitarist.Peter Moyo's chanter Shiga Shiga also gave a sterling performance.Several people who spoke to this reporter thanked Natbake for bankrolling the event which saw people walking away with bread, t-shirts and money prizes.