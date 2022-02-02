Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Musarara chips in to cyclone victims

by Shelton Muchena in Mvurwi
3 hrs ago | Views
Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe Chairman Tafadzwa Musarara has donated a tonne of Maize meal to flood-affected families in Mbire.

The businessman and Mazowe District Coordinating Commitee chairperson donated the much-needed food at a national clean up campaign in Mvurwi yesterday.

The donation was handed over to Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Monica Mavhunga during a cleanup campaign which was supposed to be led by first Lady amai Auxilia Mnangagwa.

However, the First lady could not manage to attend the event due to other commitments. While handing over the donation, Musarara promised to stand with all the people of Mashonaland Central during good and bad times.

He said "donations should not be politicized. They are for everyone who was affected. It's not time to choose who to give we are all Zimbabwean".

Musarara recently lost the provincial elections to the incumbent Kazembe Kazembe who stands accused of vote-rigging.



Source - Shelton Muchena in Mvurwi

