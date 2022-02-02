Latest News Editor's Choice


Roads get facelift for Chiwenga visit

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE more things change, the more they remain the same!

In typical late former president Robert Mugabe's administration fashion, roads from Masvingo City to Renco Mine via Nemanwa growth point, Morgenster Mission and Muchakata business centre received major touch ups to ensure a smooth ride for visiting Vice-President Constantine Chiwenga.

Chiwenga was in Masvingo last Wednesday where he was the guest of honour at the World Wetlands Day commemorations held at the Njovo wetland in ward 18 in Masvingo Central.

A day before the function, officials from the Ministry of Transport were seen busy sprucing up the route that he used from Masvingo city.

They did not go beyond the venue of the annual commemorations.

Even the dust road leading to the wetland, and a community garden was also serviced.

Such deception was common during Mugabe's visit to Masvingo as roads will be serviced, electricity as well as water supplies would be guaranteed.

Residents said it was wrong for the government to mask its incompetence by servicing pot-holed roads only when the presidency or top government officials visit.

"We are disturbed that local authorities and the responsible government ministries respond to our concerns when top government officials come here," said Masvingo Residents and Ratepayers Alliance spokesperson Godfrey Mtimba.

"These roads should always be maintained.

"So what it means is that local residents are not important. After all, we elected the top government officials into power.

"Every life matters, even that of the ordinary residents, who are taxpayers and ratepayers."

Ministry of Transport's Masvingo roads engineer, Engineer Mukome, was unavailable for comment to establish whether the pothole patching exercise was routine, or merely coincided with Chiwenga's visit.

Source - The Standard

