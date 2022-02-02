Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe campaigns against Mwonzora, Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe yesterday launched a campaign urging women to vote for any party besides Zanu-PF and his rival Douglas Mwonzora's MDC Alliance in the March 26 by-elections.

Khupe's MDC-T faction is not contesting the by-elections after her spectacular fall-out with Mwonzora.

Khupe, who has been recalled from Parliament by Mwonzora, claimed that the Zanu-PF led government was siding with her rival in the fight for the control of the MDC-T.

The former Makokoba legislator claimed that Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi had unfairly allocated funds under the Political Parties (Finance) Act to Mwonzora's faction before the legitimacy of the two MDCs has been settled.

This was after Khupe filed papers at the High Court seeking an interdict to prohibit the government from disbursing $149 850 000 to Mwonzora's faction in terms of the Act.

During the launch of the campaign running under the title: "Don't vote for Zanu-PF, Don't vote for Mwonzora," women were beating pots in solidarity with Khupe.

"Our slogan going forward is going to be, #Beat the pot. Stop discrimination against women because women can't breathe," Khupe said in Bulawayo during the launch of the campaign attended by about 200 women.

Khupe's spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu told The Standard that the campaign was aimed at fighting both Zanu-PF and Mwonzora in the by-elections.

"The campaign is informed by Zanu-PF and Mwonzora's use of state institutions against women, in particular the use of arms of government to target women in leadership," Ndlovu said.

"But secondly the campaign is informed by the deteriorating socio-economic situation in the country caused by Zanu-PF and aided by co-opted opposition whose face is Mwonzora.

"Women are clear that the two must not get any votes in the upcoming by elections."

Repeated efforts to get a comment from Mwonzora or his spokesperson Llyod Damba were in vain yesterday.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Fake witch doctor steals car from client

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Bulawayo boy promoted to Newcastle United senior training

5 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by internal revolt

6 hrs ago | 1893 Views

School heads join teachers' strike

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed by rigging

6 hrs ago | 940 Views

Roads get facelift for Chiwenga visit

6 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Chinese under fresh pressures over Zimbabwe deals

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mthuli Ncube defends crumbling Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zimbabwe industrialists expose gaps in Mnangagwa's re-engagement push

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora, Khupe fights are killing democracy

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Schools reopen amid deepening teacher crisis

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zinwa blames water woes on council

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's supporters picket over imposition of candidates

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Old Zimbabwe passports to work until they expire

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

New magistrates' courts for Emganwini, Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Government to build flats in Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kambarami stops Bulawayo by-election

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Bulawayo smart city sites identified

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo council approves Benjani deal

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man loses $20m to card clonning scammers

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Matabeleland North to get polytechnic, teachers' college

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs take over AmaZulu Sports Club

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsholotsho injiva arrested for murder 16 years later

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF readies for Manicaland by-elections

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Monetary policy expected on Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa raps armed conflicts

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises e-passport application

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

CVR issues 7 700 number plates

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean woman makes waves at AU

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Google thrilled to have Zimbabwean as Senior Vice President

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF members told to mobilise voters to register

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hayatou's FIFA ban quashed

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Headache for Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2934 Views

Zanu-PF youths beat CCC driver

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Nurses blast Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe teachers declare incapacitation

17 hrs ago | 644 Views

Girls outshine boys in Grade 7 results

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bulawayo lawyer exposes fake CCC party

17 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Mudha still using state security aides

17 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Marry Mubaiwa's lawyer angrily dares magistrate

18 hrs ago | 561 Views

New Gates Foundation trustee led plot to overthrow Zim leader alongside US

18 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chebundo vows to take Kwekwe seat back to Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

EFF accuses Chamisa Chete Chete of destabilising it

18 hrs ago | 523 Views

Is COVID-19 narrative driven by science or just pure psychology?

19 hrs ago | 203 Views

Musarara chips in to cyclone victims

19 hrs ago | 268 Views

WATCH: Sabhuku Vharazipi, Musarara in action

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare South

22 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi support Mnangagwa's clean up campaign

24 hrs ago | 967 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days