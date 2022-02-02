Bulawayo boy promoted to Newcastle United senior training

News / National

by Staff reporter

Michael Ndiweni, Jamaal Lascelles, Dwight Gayle, Lucas De Bolle and Dan Burn make their way out for training at St James' Park - Image source: Getty

Newcastle United youngster Michael Ndiweni has been promoted to senior training this week.Chronicle Live says Newcastle are a little light up front after Callum Wilson suffered a calf injury in December and the Magpies attempted to sign Hugo Ekitike and Jesse Lingard last month despite already spending £25m on Chris Wood.And manager Eddie Howe has taken a closer look at Ndiweni, who has scored a dozen goals for the club's under 18s this season.Howe and his staff were actually at St James' Park to watch the 18-year-old striker and the young Magpies defeat Colchester United to progress to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup last month.Ndiweni has not made a senior appearance yet for the North East club, but the 18-year-old has been flying at youth level.He has scored no fewer than 18 goals in 31 games in total overall competitions across the last three seasons, including 12 in 13 this season and given Wilson's injury, he will feel that he can at least make the bench in the next senior match-day squad.Ndiweni, who has been on the club's books since the age of 12, scored a well-taken goal in the 3-2 victory after the Throckley lad previously netted a double in the win at West Ham in the third round.Now, with Elliot Anderson and Joe White both going out on loan, to Bristol Rovers and Hartlepool United respectively, Howe has been keen to invite some of the club's top prospects to train with the first team.Eligible to play for both England and Zimbabwe, Ndiweni possesses a very decent right foot and an outstanding character.The midfielder, also potentially capable of deployment in defence, is from Throckley, a Tyne Valley village to the west of Newcastle.His father Kay, is also into football and coaches junior teams in Tyne Valley. Like many such young players, Zifa must keep a close eye on the boy and bring him home to represent his country of origin.