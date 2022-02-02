Fake witch doctor steals car from client

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Domboshava "fake" witch doctor was arraigned at Mutoko magistrates court on Friday after he allegedly stole a car from his client.Tinashe Nyambuya (29) of Mungate village, Mutoko pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Elijah Sibanda.The state prosecutor Nathan Mujuru alleges on January 21 the accused went to Tropical Meats in Mutoko where he met the company director Amanda Anesu Cheke who is a widow.Nyambuya gave a prophecy on how the complainant's husband died and on how her one-year-old child was under attack from her husband's relatives.The two agreed to go to a mountain for a cleansing ceremony using Cheke's white Toyota Belta registration number AEJ4166.Upon arrival on top of the mountain, the accused covered the complainant with a cloth and told her to say all her wishes while covering her whole body.The witch doctor took advantage of the incident and grabbed the car keys before driving to Murehwa to see his girlfriend.The complainant later uncovered herself and discovered that the witch doctor was nowhere and her car had been stolen.She filed a police report leading to the arrest of the accusedIn his defence, the accused said he had gone to pick some herbs for the cleansing ceremony.The shocked magistrate asked if he was to return while his client was still covering herself with the cloth on top of the mountain.The matter continues on February 16.