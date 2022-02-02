Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fake witch doctor steals car from client

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Domboshava "fake" witch doctor was arraigned at Mutoko magistrates court on Friday after he allegedly stole a car from his client.

Tinashe Nyambuya (29) of Mungate village, Mutoko pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Elijah Sibanda.

The state prosecutor Nathan Mujuru alleges on January 21 the accused went to Tropical Meats in Mutoko where he met the company director Amanda Anesu Cheke who is a widow.

Nyambuya gave a prophecy on how the complainant's husband died and on how her one-year-old child was under attack from her husband's relatives.

The two agreed to go to a mountain for a cleansing ceremony using Cheke's white Toyota Belta registration number AEJ4166.

Upon arrival on top of the mountain, the accused covered the complainant with a cloth and told her to say all her wishes while covering her whole body.

The witch doctor took advantage of the incident and grabbed the car keys before driving to Murehwa to see his girlfriend.

The complainant later uncovered herself and discovered that the witch doctor was nowhere and her car had been stolen.

She filed a police report leading to the arrest of the accused

In his defence, the accused said he had gone to pick some herbs for the cleansing ceremony.

The shocked magistrate asked if he was to return while his client was still covering herself with the cloth on top of the mountain.

The matter continues on February 16.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo boy promoted to Newcastle United senior training

5 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by internal revolt

6 hrs ago | 1893 Views

School heads join teachers' strike

6 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Khupe campaigns against Mwonzora, Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed by rigging

6 hrs ago | 942 Views

Roads get facelift for Chiwenga visit

6 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Chinese under fresh pressures over Zimbabwe deals

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mthuli Ncube defends crumbling Zimdollar

6 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zimbabwe industrialists expose gaps in Mnangagwa's re-engagement push

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora, Khupe fights are killing democracy

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Schools reopen amid deepening teacher crisis

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zinwa blames water woes on council

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's supporters picket over imposition of candidates

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Old Zimbabwe passports to work until they expire

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

New magistrates' courts for Emganwini, Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Government to build flats in Cowdray Park

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kambarami stops Bulawayo by-election

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Bulawayo smart city sites identified

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo council approves Benjani deal

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Man loses $20m to card clonning scammers

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Matabeleland North to get polytechnic, teachers' college

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs take over AmaZulu Sports Club

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsholotsho injiva arrested for murder 16 years later

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF readies for Manicaland by-elections

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Monetary policy expected on Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa raps armed conflicts

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises e-passport application

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

CVR issues 7 700 number plates

6 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean woman makes waves at AU

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Google thrilled to have Zimbabwean as Senior Vice President

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF members told to mobilise voters to register

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hayatou's FIFA ban quashed

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Headache for Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2935 Views

Zanu-PF youths beat CCC driver

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Nurses blast Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe teachers declare incapacitation

17 hrs ago | 644 Views

Girls outshine boys in Grade 7 results

17 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bulawayo lawyer exposes fake CCC party

17 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Mudha still using state security aides

18 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Marry Mubaiwa's lawyer angrily dares magistrate

18 hrs ago | 561 Views

New Gates Foundation trustee led plot to overthrow Zim leader alongside US

18 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chebundo vows to take Kwekwe seat back to Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

EFF accuses Chamisa Chete Chete of destabilising it

18 hrs ago | 523 Views

Is COVID-19 narrative driven by science or just pure psychology?

19 hrs ago | 203 Views

Musarara chips in to cyclone victims

19 hrs ago | 268 Views

WATCH: Sabhuku Vharazipi, Musarara in action

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare South

22 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Peter Moyo, Mark Ngwazi support Mnangagwa's clean up campaign

24 hrs ago | 967 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days