Sikhonjwa guns for Bosso chairman post

LOSING Highlanders vice-chairman candidate and socialite Babongile Sikhonjwa says he has now set his eyes on running for the club chairmanship so that he works with Fiso Siziba, who defeated him in yesterday's elections.Sikhonjwa polled 51 votes to Siziba's 202 in the elections held at the Bosso club house yesterday.The duo was part of four candidates that sought office in two posts that were up for grabs; the other being the club's treasurer, which was won by Busani Mthombeni in what was probably the biggest shock.Mthombeni got 140 votes to Xolisani Moyo's 112."It has been a learning curve for me. I heard, saw and did a lot during the election period.It's a hearty congratulations to Fiso and like I said in the run-up to this day, I will unreservedly support him and make sure he becomes the best-ever Bosso vice-chairman.I said it was a learning curve for me, so in 2023 I will come back and run for the chairmanship so that I work with Fiso, now as his chairman," said Sikhonjwa.He said now that the elections are over, focus should be on making sure Highlanders forges ahead much stronger this time."It has been fun (election period), but it's over now.Bigger objective is Highlanders; once again congratulations to Fiso and naturally to Busani for their wins," said Sikhonjwa.Losing candidate for the treasurer's post Moyo accepted defeat and congratulated Mthombeni."Highlanders members have spoken, we move on.What I must, however, emphasise is that what I have been doing for Bosso will not stop.I will continue working for the institution because we are all Highlanders.I respect what members have decided, abangixotshanga ekhaya, but simply chose someone else to look after their money; democracy prevailed," said Moyo.There were, however, concerns from some members that some people were given their cards at the clubhouse gate entrance.Chronicle Sport was informed that the decision for some members to collect their cards from the gate on their way to vote was not a collective decision of the club executive and board.