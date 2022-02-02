Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Broke security guard shoots self

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
GUARD ALERT Bindura security guard Leopard Kamuzondo shot himself dead at CBZ bank in Bindura on Sunday morning.

According to his workmates, Kamuzondo was facing serious financial problems and could not handle it anymore.

"He was having some money problems. I understand he took out a loan and invested in mining but failed to recover the money but l never thought he would kill himself in such a manner," said a  friend who declined to be named.

When Bulawayo24.com arrived at the scene Kamuzondo's body was lying face down at the backyard at the scene.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case and warned people to respect the sancitity of life.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa back home from AU summit

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Gushungo graces Ruwa

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

WATCH: Mark Ngwazi takes Sungura to another level

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

LSU staff members declare incapacitation

3 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zimfest Live announces Mukuru as the new headline sponsor for summer event

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe regime destroying our children's future by denying them education!

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

10 tips to boost PPC performance

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Who could establish themselves as superstars at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival?

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bimha sucked into deadly Zanu-PF wrangle

11 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Chamisa allies acquitted

11 hrs ago | 2270 Views

'Zanu-PF forcing villagers to attend meetings'

11 hrs ago | 1685 Views

BCC threatens to disconnect defaulters

11 hrs ago | 513 Views

Security guard shoots self dead

11 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Fight for Caps turns ugly

11 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Poverty is a tool to retain control

11 hrs ago | 698 Views

Mnangagwa's govt must deal with grievances raised by teachers

11 hrs ago | 536 Views

'Boys suffer sexual abuse in silence'

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimbabwe CSOs lobby for self-regulation

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe elected into AU's Peace and Security Council

11 hrs ago | 282 Views

Sikhonjwa guns for Bosso chairman post

11 hrs ago | 316 Views

Siziba trounce Sikhonjwa in Bosso election

11 hrs ago | 490 Views

Schools opening today

11 hrs ago | 384 Views

Impounded top-of-the-range vehicles gather dust

11 hrs ago | 801 Views

Suspected thieves shot dead

11 hrs ago | 1133 Views

NPRC to enforce peace pledge ahead of by-elections

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Petrol getting too expensive in SA

11 hrs ago | 625 Views

The next President of Zimbabwe's name will start with a 'C'

15 hrs ago | 3229 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days