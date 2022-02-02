Broke security guard shoots self

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

GUARD ALERT Bindura security guard Leopard Kamuzondo shot himself dead at CBZ bank in Bindura on Sunday morning.According to his workmates, Kamuzondo was facing serious financial problems and could not handle it anymore."He was having some money problems. I understand he took out a loan and invested in mining but failed to recover the money but l never thought he would kill himself in such a manner," said a friend who declined to be named.When Bulawayo24.com arrived at the scene Kamuzondo's body was lying face down at the backyard at the scene.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case and warned people to respect the sancitity of life.