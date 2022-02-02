Mnangagwa back home from AU summit

News / National

by Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned home from Ethiopia where he attended the 35th African Union summit.He was welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President General (Retd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga and several cabinet ministers.During the summit, member states seconded Zimbabwe to the Peace and Security Council of the continental body after proposing that they wanted the country back in the committee, said President Mnangagwa.It also discussed the threats of political instability within the region and agreed to drastically address issues of unconstitutional power grabs on the continent, President Mnangagwa added.The summit, which ran under the theme of "Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development", ended with calls for the continent to pull resources together to address the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic.Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called for reform of the UN to reflect current global realities with equitable representation.He called for the establishment of an African Union continental media house, to provide authoritative news and information, fight disinformation, promote the African collective agenda and strengthen Africa's voice across the world