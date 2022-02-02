Latest News Editor's Choice


ZEC scouts for voters in churches

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in the Midlands Province on Sunday dispatched voter educators to churches to encourage potential voters to go and register as the nation gears up for next year's general elections.

The elections body has embarked on phased voter registration, with the first one ending at the end of the month.

ZEC had initially intended to start the voter registration blitz on December 6 last year but postponed it following consultations with stakeholders to allow prospective voters to acquire national identity documents.

In December last year, ZEC revealed that it had only registered close to 3 000 new voters.

ZEC voter educators were moving around churches in Kwekwe on Sunday where they were allocated time to encourage new voters to go and register at designated schools and churches being used as voter registration centres in Kwekwe.
"Those who are not registered to vote, you have been given an opportunity to go and register at your nearest registration centre
especially those who are 18 and above.

"You can go to the registration centre with your National Identity document, passport and proof of residence. If your proof of residence does not bear your name, you can write an affidavit to be signed and stamped by a commissioner of oaths and then come back and register," a ZEC voter educator told a church gathering in Kwekwe.

She said registered voters who want to transfer from other districts or provinces could also bring with them a signed and stamped affidavit.

The registration centres operate from 7am to 5pm. Over 2 700 centres have been established throughout the country for the first phase of the exercise in addition to the 73 permanent district and provincial centres.


Source - New Ziana
