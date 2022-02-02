Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man sues wife for collecting men's contacts

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A  man has been granted a protection order from his wife whom he accused of abusing him, including by collecting phone numbers of ‘every man.'

Malvin Mupezeni had dragged his wife, Nomaxolo Sibanda to Kwekwe magistrates court for emotional abuse, alleging, among other things, that she came home late in the night and drunk, and collected phone numbers of ‘every man', and communicated with them at night.

"I am tired of my wife's behavior, she comes home drunk in the middle of the night. She collects every man's phone number and communicates with them during the night, making endless calls," he told the court.

"She comes home drunk in the middle of the night and if I ask her about her whereabouts, she tells me that she had been arrested by Police for failure to wear a face mask."

Sibanda denied the charges, and said the husband was merely ‘talkative.'

"My husband is talkative that is his problem. I interact with different people because of the nature of my work, I am a cook at a mine so most of my customers are men. He suspects me of having some adulterous affair with every men I interact with," she said.
However, magistrate Mildred Matuvi ruled in Mupezeni's favour, and granted him a protection order from his wife.


Source - New Ziana
More on: #Contacts, #Court, #Sues

Comments


Must Read

Damning CIO report rattles Zanu-PF bigwigs

55 mins ago | 164 Views

Horrific tales of murderous weapons in Zhombe, Silobela

58 mins ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa cancels Triangle land offer letters

59 mins ago | 113 Views

Inflation target likely to be missed

59 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe GDP stands at US$20bn, says Imara

60 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe government threatens teachers

1 hr ago | 99 Views

RBZ tightens monetary policy to stem inflationary pressures

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Oskido back at school

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Marry Mubaiwa trial in false start

1 hr ago | 27 Views

ZEC scouts for voters in churches

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Teachers' strike cripples education system on first day of new term

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa back home from AU summit

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Gushungo graces Ruwa

8 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Broke security guard shoots self

8 hrs ago | 1167 Views

WATCH: Mark Ngwazi takes Sungura to another level

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

LSU staff members declare incapacitation

9 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zimfest Live announces Mukuru as the new headline sponsor for summer event

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe regime destroying our children's future by denying them education!

9 hrs ago | 318 Views

10 tips to boost PPC performance

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Who could establish themselves as superstars at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival?

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bimha sucked into deadly Zanu-PF wrangle

17 hrs ago | 3761 Views

Chamisa allies acquitted

17 hrs ago | 2392 Views

'Zanu-PF forcing villagers to attend meetings'

17 hrs ago | 1791 Views

BCC threatens to disconnect defaulters

17 hrs ago | 566 Views

Security guard shoots self dead

17 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Fight for Caps turns ugly

17 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Poverty is a tool to retain control

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Mnangagwa's govt must deal with grievances raised by teachers

17 hrs ago | 579 Views

'Boys suffer sexual abuse in silence'

17 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Zimbabwe CSOs lobby for self-regulation

17 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe elected into AU's Peace and Security Council

17 hrs ago | 330 Views

Sikhonjwa guns for Bosso chairman post

17 hrs ago | 350 Views

Siziba trounce Sikhonjwa in Bosso election

17 hrs ago | 562 Views

Schools opening today

17 hrs ago | 405 Views

Impounded top-of-the-range vehicles gather dust

17 hrs ago | 896 Views

Suspected thieves shot dead

17 hrs ago | 1224 Views

NPRC to enforce peace pledge ahead of by-elections

17 hrs ago | 220 Views

Petrol getting too expensive in SA

17 hrs ago | 701 Views

The next President of Zimbabwe's name will start with a 'C'

21 hrs ago | 3689 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days