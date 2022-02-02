Man sues wife for collecting men's contacts

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man has been granted a protection order from his wife whom he accused of abusing him, including by collecting phone numbers of ‘every man.'Malvin Mupezeni had dragged his wife, Nomaxolo Sibanda to Kwekwe magistrates court for emotional abuse, alleging, among other things, that she came home late in the night and drunk, and collected phone numbers of ‘every man', and communicated with them at night."I am tired of my wife's behavior, she comes home drunk in the middle of the night. She collects every man's phone number and communicates with them during the night, making endless calls," he told the court."She comes home drunk in the middle of the night and if I ask her about her whereabouts, she tells me that she had been arrested by Police for failure to wear a face mask."Sibanda denied the charges, and said the husband was merely ‘talkative.'"My husband is talkative that is his problem. I interact with different people because of the nature of my work, I am a cook at a mine so most of my customers are men. He suspects me of having some adulterous affair with every men I interact with," she said.However, magistrate Mildred Matuvi ruled in Mupezeni's favour, and granted him a protection order from his wife.