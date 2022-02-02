Latest News Editor's Choice


National

Marry Mubaiwa trial in false start

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
The trial of Marry Mubaiwa on allegations of assaulting their former family maid was postponed to a later date after her lawyer failed to attend court.

Mubaiwa's lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa was said to be engaged at the High Court. She then asked for a postponement of the matter to February 22.

The State led by Mr George Manokore and Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa consented to the application for postponement.

Three State witnesses were today expected to testify in the matter.


Source - The Herald

