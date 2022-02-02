Oskido back at school

News / National

by Staff reporter

POPULAR Bulawayo-raised DJ and musician Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa aka Oskido has gone back to school after enrolling with the University of Pretoria in South Africa.Oskido shared the news on his Twitter account, detailing the duaration of the programme."Today, I embark on a new challenge by going back to school. I have enrolled at University of Pretoria for a 5-month Project Management Programme. That's Sam to 5pm, I week per month. Believers let's keep growing & empowering ourselves," posted the Keep Hope Alive singer.He also shared a picture of him holding a Project Management textbook in class.Oskido was born in South Africa but grew up in Luveve, Bulawayo. He is brother to fellow artiste, DJ Pepsi.