Youths take Mliswa to task

News / National

THE Zimbabwe Action Youth Platform (ZAYP) has challenged "serial political turncoat" Temba Mliswa to stop meddling in Zanu-PF affairs and feigning loyalty to President Mnangagwa when he surreptitiously works with political rejects to destabilise the ruling party.The ruling party-affiliated youth group castigated the Norton independent legislator for his antics when at one point he claims to support the President while at the same time he hobnobs with political outcasts like Saviour Kasukuwere.ZAYP chairperson Tonderai Chidawa told a press conference yesterday that while Zanu-PF was open to criticism, Mliswa was using the wrong platforms to air his views."There is nothing remarkable, inspiring or worth emulating in the life of a serial political turncoat in the mould of Mliswa. We are taken aback by Mliswa's posturing where he is all over the place; one moment he projects himself as a member of the ruling party and the next minute he is attacking the party. This is not to mean that Zanu-PF does not tolerate constructive criticism, but social media is the wrong platform to air our grievances and all cadres of the party know this.Chidawa chided Mliswa for his contemptuous attacks on the Zanu-PF leadership when he was not even a member of the revolutionary party."Our further dismay stems from the fact that Mliswa's unstrained vitriol against the ruling party reeks of contempt of the party's leadership as well as its multitudes of followers who have embraced the ongoing developmental programmes and projects which have become the hallmark of the Second Republic."His alignment with fellow rejects and outcasts like Kasukuwere and Killer Zivhu points to a sinister agenda."In a strongly-worded statement, Chidawa also appealed to President Mnangagwa to get rid of "rotten people" working at the Zanu-PF headquarters.