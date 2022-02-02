Schools e-learning facilities equipped

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRIMARY and Secondary schools in the Midlands Province have been equipped with computer laboratories, which are set to enhance the e-learning policy spearheaded by Government in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS1).Since the outbreak of Covid-19, school disruptions have necessitated the use of Information Communication Technologies (ICT), hence e-learning has become a necessary component in education.To scale up e-learning, the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services is equipping computer labs in conjunction with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.Last Thursday, schools in Gweru, Kwekwe, Zvishavane and Shurugwi had their computer labs commissioned on the same day.ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Jenfan Muswere commissioned the computer labs at Kwekwe High in Kwekwe, Govarizadze Secondary, Dambudzo Secondary and Lundi Primary Schools in Zvishavane.Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti commissioned labs at Nkululeko Secondary in Kwekwe, Svika High and Dombotombo Secondary Schools in Shurugwi.Addressing villagers at Lundi Primary School, Minister Muswere said the establishment of computer labs is a fulfilment of President Mnangagwa's vision."His Excellency, the President identified national goals that are aimed at stimulating growth. One of the goals is to facilitate universal access to ICTs by 2030."Our coming here today is in line with His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa's vision. NDS1 seeks to provide ICTs and digital access at the village level," said Minister Muswere.The minister said in support of NDS1, the ministry's core business is to connect people."Our ministry fully facilitates ubiquitous connectivity through the provision of infrastructure and support systems."The success of any nation is founded on the skills and knowledge of that nation's people.As the world evolves and transitions towards the ICT based 4th industrial revolution, it is implicit that nations that will succeed will be those nations with a wide ICT knowledge base," he said.Minister Muswere said equipping schools with ICT infrastructure is an important foundation to ensure that Zimbabwe is part of the 4th industrial revolution."As we digitise our schools, we are mindful of the mandate given to us by His Excellency President E D Mnangagwa to leave no one behind in the digital age.The location or status of a school will therefore, never deter us from equipping a school; we are going to reach every corner of Zimbabwe to fulfil our President's vision of leaving no one behind."The gospel of devolution is a gospel that has also found a convert in our Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services.Our ministry is working hard to set up and operationalise Public Finance Management Kiosks all over Zimbabwe to ensure that all civil servants have access to all Public Finance Data from the comfort of their work districts.This access is a true decentralisation and devolution of Government," said Minister Muswere.