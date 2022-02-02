Latest News Editor's Choice


DJ Sbu to facilitate business summit in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
POPULAR South African media personality Sbusiso "DJ Sbu" Leope is expected to touch base in Bulawayo next month for the Hustlers Summit.

After successfully working with Zimbabwean-born but South Africa-based amapiano singer 2K Amayara last year, DJ Sbu will be looking to ramp things up when he facilitates the business event on March 24.

Running under the theme "Ignite. Inspire. Innovate" DJ Sbu, together with a quintet of facilitators will converge at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair for the summit.

Flanking the MoFaya brand co-owner will be creatives from Bulawayo who include Germany-based female rapper Awa Khiwe, popular ZBCtv news anchor Arthur Evans, African Union Youth Envoy Chill Mpemba, United States-based Farai Gundani as well as Bulawayo's Nkosana George Mazibisa as the convener.

The 46-year-old DJ Sbu will bring in a wealth of experience as he is the owner of many different brands including Leadership 2020, Loco Flame Vodka, Home Grown Radio, Massiv Metro, TS Records, the Hustlers Academy and Sibusiso Leope Education Fund (SLEF) among others.

According to event organisers, the summit that is being sponsored by a plethora of companies will be open to individuals, Small and Medium Enterprises, entrepreneurs, tertiary students and corporates.

"The Hustlers Summit is aimed at offering creative micro-businesses, university students and entrepreneurs the chance to aggregate with others in order to access crucial resources, collaborations and inspiration to help develop innovative projects and businesses.

"The summit will be characterised by an hour-long CEO business breakfast with international guest speakers on that Thursday which will be followed by a township tourism and business site visit on Friday which will culminate with a performance from DJ Sbu," organisers said.

The business opportunities on offer will include sponsorships, partnerships, exhibitions and speaking slots where people will network with the view of enhancing their businesses with deals from other entrepreneurs.

DJ Sbu has been known for his alter-ego, kwaito superstar Mzekezeke and his entrepreneurial acumen with MoFaya, where he has grown from strength to strength, introducing new flavours last year has been a notable feat.

This will not be the first time that he comes to the country for a business and entrepreneurship talk session as he once did so in 2016 when he graced The Shift in Harare.

Source - The Chronicle
