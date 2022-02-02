Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No joy from RBZ governor

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya yesterday declined to increase cash withdrawal limits to match recent price hikes, as he battled to limit cash in circulation in order to fight inflation.

In his Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), the RBZ chief moved cash withdrawal limits to only $5 000 per week, from $2 000 previously, saying he would continue pursuing a tight grip on liquidity to push back mounting headwinds.

Confirming that authorities had been unsettled by currency fragilities, Mangudya whittled down quarterly reserve money targets to 7,5% from 10% to stabilise the free-falling domestic unit.

However, a weekly cash withdrawal limit of $5 000 is still a drop in the ocean in a market characterised by weekly price increases.

It was clear the central bank chief had little room to manoeuvre.

In the run-up to his presentation, it had become clear that even the weekly mobile money withdrawal limit had fallen far below market demands.

The RBZ chief was under pressure to increase it by wider margin to give respite to an increasingly suffocating consumer base.

But even on this front, he was edgy; effecting only small changes, which leading economists said would have minimal significance.

He increased weekly mobile banking transaction limits for person-to-business to $25 000, from $20 000 previously.

"(The RBZ is)…increasing the limit on mobile banking transactions as follows: (a) person to business from $20 000 to $25 000 per transaction with a maximum limit of $100 000 per week; and (b) person to person from $5 000 to $10 000 per transaction with a limit of $70 000 per week," Mangudya said.

His measures included scrapping US$50 facility that was being accessed through bureaux de change to only a few sections of the society.

The RBZ chief said the facility had been abused.

The US$50 facility, which was announced last year, will be available only to vulnerable members of society, such as pensioners, senior citizens, people living with disabilities and those requiring foreign currency for medical purposes.

"The bank is refining the US$50 facility to assist members of the public to access foreign currency for small domestic purchases and payments at the official exchange rate through bureaux de change, with immediate effect, to limit it to the vulnerable members of the society," Mangudya said.

Zimbabweans who settle their bills in US dollars mostly earn in local currency.

But the Zimbabwe dollar has depreciated significantly in the past year.

In the past week, it has been trading to US$1:$118 from US$1: $116 previously.

It has also failed to hold its ground on the black market, where it has tumbled to US$1: $240, compared to US$1:$120 at the beginning of last year.

The RBZ also laid out new measures to help engender consumer confidence into the free-falling domestic currency, which has been shunned by the private sector and the Finance ministry, which only changed its stance on Saturday.

However, there was good news for tobacco and cotton farmers.

He increased the foreign currency retention thresholds for tobacco and cotton growers to 75% to raise participation by small-scale growers and boost tobacco and cotton production.

Previously, tobacco farmers were getting 60% forex and the remainder in local currency after selling their crop.

He also extended a lifeline to the tourism sector which was hard hit by COVID-19 by increasing to 100% their foreign currency retention from 60% to allow them to quickly recapitalise and procure the necessary goods and services required by tourists and travellers.

But Zimbabwe Tobacco Association chief executive officer Rodney Ambrose said the 75% forex retention was not enough.

"It is totally insufficient. We required a minimum of 80%. Other sectors have been awarded 80%-100% retentions, yet we are the primary and one of the top generators of foreign currency," Ambrose said.

Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe president Wengayi Nhau said increasing forex retention to 100% was a step in the right direction.

"We were retaining 60% forex and now it is our view that this is a welcome move," Nhau told NewsDay.

"We appreciate it. We express our gratitude to the powers that be. It will give a lifeline to the tourism industry. The tourism industry was the most hit by COVID-19. So by having this timely intervention it means it's a step in the right direction. This will give us time to recapitalise, focus to improve the product. By being allowed to retain 100% it means we can now retain our forex as you know most of our requirements are US dollar-based," he added.

The central bank said it would maintain statutory reserve requirements for demand/call deposits and savings and time deposits at current levels of 10% and 2,5%, respectively, to promote savings and time deposits, while discouraging unproductive credit creation.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Rbz, #Mangudya, #Joy

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF launches massive campaign trail

28 mins ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe foreign currency receipts hits US$9,7 billion

28 mins ago | 55 Views

Armed police disrupt CCC road show in Gweru

29 mins ago | 163 Views

Zanu-PF vows to consolidate rural vote

29 mins ago | 36 Views

Zec cornered over voter registration

29 mins ago | 79 Views

Zipra war vets calls for an end to disputed elections

29 mins ago | 88 Views

Chaos as schools open

30 mins ago | 107 Views

Caps unUnited in turmoil

30 mins ago | 37 Views

Minister Chitando named in mine grab

30 mins ago | 42 Views

Zinara seeks global partners

31 mins ago | 19 Views

Gweru water woes force schools to turn away learners

31 mins ago | 23 Views

Ekhaya launches ward-based voter awareness campaign

32 mins ago | 17 Views

JSC commissions virtual court

32 mins ago | 7 Views

RBZ comes hard on bank shareholders

33 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe population now at 17 million

33 mins ago | 40 Views

'Dollarisation is not a panacea'

33 mins ago | 21 Views

DJ Sbu to facilitate business summit in Bulawayo

34 mins ago | 19 Views

Schools e-learning facilities equipped

34 mins ago | 10 Views

Youths take Mliswa to task

34 mins ago | 44 Views

By-elections campaign launch this week

35 mins ago | 14 Views

Ziyambi calls for rural courts

35 mins ago | 16 Views

Weekly US$50 facility revised

35 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe readies new radar system

36 mins ago | 17 Views

RBZ tightens screws in inflation battle

36 mins ago | 19 Views

Uebert Angel takes over Gwanzura stadium rehabilitation

36 mins ago | 43 Views

Man tries to rape landlord's daughter

37 mins ago | 69 Views

Medicines Board Shuts Down Pharmacies Over Unauthorised Drugs

37 mins ago | 24 Views

Damning CIO report rattles Zanu-PF bigwigs

9 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Horrific tales of murderous weapons in Zhombe, Silobela

9 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mnangagwa cancels Triangle land offer letters

9 hrs ago | 897 Views

Inflation target likely to be missed

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe GDP stands at US$20bn, says Imara

9 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe government threatens teachers

9 hrs ago | 828 Views

RBZ tightens monetary policy to stem inflationary pressures

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

Oskido back at school

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Marry Mubaiwa trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man sues wife for collecting men's contacts

10 hrs ago | 372 Views

ZEC scouts for voters in churches

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

Teachers' strike cripples education system on first day of new term

10 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa back home from AU summit

16 hrs ago | 917 Views

Gushungo graces Ruwa

16 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Broke security guard shoots self

16 hrs ago | 1415 Views

WATCH: Mark Ngwazi takes Sungura to another level

16 hrs ago | 514 Views

LSU staff members declare incapacitation

17 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Zimfest Live announces Mukuru as the new headline sponsor for summer event

17 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe regime destroying our children's future by denying them education!

17 hrs ago | 360 Views

10 tips to boost PPC performance

17 hrs ago | 278 Views

Who could establish themselves as superstars at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival?

18 hrs ago | 90 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days