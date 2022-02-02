Ekhaya launches ward-based voter awareness campaign

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
EKHAYAVote2023 has begun ward-based campaigns in Bulawayo in a bid to increase the number of people registering to vote.

Nkosikhona Dibiti, the EkhayaVote2023 spokesperson told Southern Eye that the organisation was focusing on information dissemination to ensure that people are aware of the on-going Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) voter registration blitz.

Zec has set up 2 700 registration centres under the current voter registration blitz running from last week until February 28, and resuming on April 10 to 30.

Last week, the voter registration blitz was characterised by low turnout.

"This week we are going to ensure that information will be disseminated to ward structures by residents associations which are part of our coalition.  People need information about the on-going voter registration blitz, as well as the registration centres," Dibiti said.

"We are also printing flyers that will be distributed to every household to ensure that people get information that voter registration is taking place.  We are also using youth, women, church and vendors' organisations to disseminate information on mobile voter registration centres," he said.

Dibiti added that people in Bulawayo said lack of national identity cards and proof of residence were some of the reasons prospective registrants were being turned away.

"We have arranged with some pastors who are commissioners of oath to quickly chip in and sign affidavits for proof of residence so that people can register," he said.

Regions such as Matabeleland reportedly have the least number of registered voters and might lose some constituencies in the forthcoming delimitation exercise.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

