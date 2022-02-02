Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Caps unUnited in turmoil

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants Caps United have been thrown into further turmoil after players staged a training boycott over unpaid salaries just days before the resumption of the league which had taken a break during the Africa Cup of Nations finals. The Green Machine only resumed training last week after players were promised that they would get their dues.

They were the last club to restart training with  the rest of the topflight teams having hit the ground running soon after the Warriors exited the tournament.

Caps United only got down to business last week with players reportedly refusing to go to work over outstanding salaries and allowances.

This followed reports suggesting playing staff were owed three months salaries. However the club management appeared to have doused the flames last week with part payments while balances were said to be on their way.

This gave hope that the club, which has been struggling to meet its financial obligations, was getting back on its feet. It, however, emerged yesterday that the players have rejected the part payments.

The players are also said to be unhappy some of the promises made by the club leadership have not been fulfilled.

Club president Farai Jere, who was in Cameroon at the weekend at the invitation by Caf, was  not available to comment while vice-president Nhamo Tutsa was also not reachable. "The players are not training," a close  source said.

"The whole issue is centred on money. There is a feeling among playing staff that management has not fulfilled some of their promises and this has caused another stand-off," added the source who requested anonymity.

Caps United failed to fulfil fixtures before the Afcon break as players went on strike over outstanding payments.

They have since lost a number of players who include key defenders Carlos Mavhurume and Brendon Mpofu to Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos, respectively.

The club has, however, signed Devon Chafa and Dennis Dauda.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Caps, #United, #Tumoil

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF launches massive campaign trail

28 mins ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe foreign currency receipts hits US$9,7 billion

29 mins ago | 55 Views

Armed police disrupt CCC road show in Gweru

29 mins ago | 165 Views

Zanu-PF vows to consolidate rural vote

29 mins ago | 36 Views

Zec cornered over voter registration

30 mins ago | 81 Views

Zipra war vets calls for an end to disputed elections

30 mins ago | 95 Views

Chaos as schools open

30 mins ago | 109 Views

Minister Chitando named in mine grab

31 mins ago | 44 Views

Zinara seeks global partners

31 mins ago | 19 Views

Gweru water woes force schools to turn away learners

32 mins ago | 23 Views

Ekhaya launches ward-based voter awareness campaign

32 mins ago | 17 Views

No joy from RBZ governor

33 mins ago | 85 Views

JSC commissions virtual court

33 mins ago | 7 Views

RBZ comes hard on bank shareholders

33 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe population now at 17 million

33 mins ago | 40 Views

'Dollarisation is not a panacea'

34 mins ago | 23 Views

DJ Sbu to facilitate business summit in Bulawayo

34 mins ago | 19 Views

Schools e-learning facilities equipped

35 mins ago | 10 Views

Youths take Mliswa to task

35 mins ago | 44 Views

By-elections campaign launch this week

35 mins ago | 15 Views

Ziyambi calls for rural courts

36 mins ago | 16 Views

Weekly US$50 facility revised

36 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe readies new radar system

36 mins ago | 17 Views

RBZ tightens screws in inflation battle

37 mins ago | 20 Views

Uebert Angel takes over Gwanzura stadium rehabilitation

37 mins ago | 43 Views

Man tries to rape landlord's daughter

37 mins ago | 70 Views

Medicines Board Shuts Down Pharmacies Over Unauthorised Drugs

37 mins ago | 24 Views

Damning CIO report rattles Zanu-PF bigwigs

9 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Horrific tales of murderous weapons in Zhombe, Silobela

9 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mnangagwa cancels Triangle land offer letters

9 hrs ago | 897 Views

Inflation target likely to be missed

9 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe GDP stands at US$20bn, says Imara

9 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe government threatens teachers

9 hrs ago | 828 Views

RBZ tightens monetary policy to stem inflationary pressures

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

Oskido back at school

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Marry Mubaiwa trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man sues wife for collecting men's contacts

10 hrs ago | 372 Views

ZEC scouts for voters in churches

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

Teachers' strike cripples education system on first day of new term

10 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa back home from AU summit

16 hrs ago | 917 Views

Gushungo graces Ruwa

16 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Broke security guard shoots self

16 hrs ago | 1415 Views

WATCH: Mark Ngwazi takes Sungura to another level

16 hrs ago | 514 Views

LSU staff members declare incapacitation

17 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Zimfest Live announces Mukuru as the new headline sponsor for summer event

17 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe regime destroying our children's future by denying them education!

17 hrs ago | 360 Views

10 tips to boost PPC performance

17 hrs ago | 278 Views

Who could establish themselves as superstars at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival?

18 hrs ago | 90 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days