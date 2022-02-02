Zipra war vets calls for an end to disputed elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

A NEW grouping of Zipra combatants has called for an end to disputed elections, partisan distribution of food aid and political violence.In a communiqué issued at the weekend, the war veterans denounced government for political, social and economic challenges that citizens are facing, adding that it should ensure violence-free March 26 by-elections and 2023 harmonised elections.The communiqué was jointly signed by Zipra spokesperson Buster Magwizi, and Zanla's Fandafa wa Fandafa.Magwizi urged government to implement electoral reforms to ensure free and fair elections."Government should ensure that there is an end of contentious electoral results emanating from malpractices such as electoral fraud, violence and intimidation," Magwizi said.Fandafa said: "The government should ensure and guarantee decent livelihoods and alleviate abject poverty for all Zimbabwean citizens, including war veterans who are currently receiving a paltry $16 000 when the poverty datum line is above $72 000 which should be the basic emolument for every household.''The ex-freedom fighters urged the ruling Zanu-PF party to desist from partisan distribution of resources and inputs during elections.In the communiqué, the war veterans called for speedy implementation of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act so that war collaborators, ex-detainees and political prisoners are vetted to receive gratuities given to other freedom fighters.