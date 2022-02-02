Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF launches massive campaign trail

by Staff reporter
28 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF says it is will campaign vigorously to win the March 26 legislative and municipal by-elections while at the same time fight to consolidate its hold on the rural vote.

In a press statement yesterday, Zanu-PF commissar Mike Bimha said the party has already begun a rollout of campaign activities while President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to launch the party's by-election campaign this week.

"We note with interest the heightened enthusiasm in the by -elections and a resolve and determination of our members to reassert the power of the ruling party in both urban and rural areas, and to consolidate the position of the party in our strongholds," Bimha said.

"The by-elections are and should be about the achievements of the Second Republic, not just in launching and driving an agenda for sustainable development, but equally, responding to very specific needs of the people. Zanu-PF is putting faith on the people, the citizens of Zimbabwe to build their own country guided by the policies of the party and government."

"We want to win all the constituencies and the entire wards. You don't go to a battle to lose. We are going into this battle to win. Our target is to win all the seats in the National Assembly and the local authorities, respectively."

He claimed that already some opposition party members were defecting to Zanu-PF and were willing to support its campaigns in provinces.

"We are going into this election not to fulfil a ritual of periodicity but to win for the party and the people of Zimbabwe."

Meanwhile, at another Press conference in Harare, a Zanu-PF youth group, Youth Action Platform said Norton MP Temba Mliswa must stop poking his nose on Zanu-PF affairs as he was dividing the party.

"We urge him to desist from dabbling in the internal affairs of Zanu-PF. He is not a member of the revolutionary party and is the antithesis of our ideological construct. We are fully aware of the objective of Mliswa in feigning loyalty and support for President Mnangagwa while at the same time attacking everyone else around him."

It also claimed that Mliswa recently met former Local Government minster Saviour Kasukuwere and former Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu to plot to topple Mnangagwa. Efforts to get a comment from Mliswa yesterday were fruitless as he did not answer his phone.

Source - NewZimbabwe

