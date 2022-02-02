Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Oliver Mtukudzi releases latest album 'Abiangi'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
My Better Half, the latest duet from the late music icon Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi's features a fellow Zimbabwe Afro-fusion musician, Mbeu.

The song, released by Gallo Record Company and Tuku Music on Friday is the first release from the legendary musician since his passing three years ago. The song has the soul of "Tuku" and one can feel the labour of love that was poured into the song by both Mbeu and the late Mtukudzi.

'My Better Half' is from Tuku's upcoming body of work titled, Abiangu 2 which means "friends" in Shona (Chikorekore dialect).

It is a follow up to Abiangu (Duets Of My Time) released in 2011. The duet is a ballad that celebrates finding "the one".

Mtukudzi's daughter Samantha said fans of the legend can expect another exceptional musical friendship between Tuku and his chosen friends on the album.

"It's his friends (abiangu) that most fans didn't know or think that they can do a collaboration. Which is exciting," she said.

She said the family was still finding it hard to accept that the legend is no more.

"It has not been easy without our father, but you learn to live with the pain and absence of him. Some days you smile when you hear his voice and other days it's very hard. But we have to move on, pushing and persevering. It is important for us to release this masterpiece because it is what Oliver would have wanted and it is something that shows even in death Oliver is still with his fans."

The project will embrace the digital space and will form a part of several singles to complete one body of work which will be Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi's 68th offering.

As with the first album, Abiangu 2 will follow the theme of duets the icon did with his friends in Africa and beyond.

In true Tuku style, the project is his way of expressing his gratitude to his many friends who he held close to his heart and collaborated with on this project. These include Ladysmith Black Mambazo (South Africa), Mr. Nhungue (Mozambique), James Sakala (Zambia), Diamond Musica (Zimbabwe), and Mario Lucio (Cape Verde) among many others.

"With all the hard work that Oliver put in in all the years of his musical career, his work continues to keep the legacy going. His band that he used to perform with, The Black Spirits, continue to do live performances adhering to Covid regulations and have been doing extremely well despite the absence of the main man himself."

Samantha said there were plans for performances with some of the artists featured on the album through Tuku Music events.

The album is one of many initiatives that the Tuku Music Estate and family have undertaken to keep his legacy alive. One of these initiatives also included the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi Memorial Half Marathon which took place on the third anniversary of his passing on January 23 last month.



Source - iol
More on: #Tuku, #Album, #Abiangu

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF launches massive campaign trail

5 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabwe foreign currency receipts hits US$9,7 billion

5 hrs ago | 629 Views

Armed police disrupt CCC road show in Gweru

5 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Zanu-PF vows to consolidate rural vote

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zec cornered over voter registration

5 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zipra war vets calls for an end to disputed elections

5 hrs ago | 856 Views

Chaos as schools open

5 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Caps unUnited in turmoil

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Minister Chitando named in mine grab

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zinara seeks global partners

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Gweru water woes force schools to turn away learners

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Ekhaya launches ward-based voter awareness campaign

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

No joy from RBZ governor

5 hrs ago | 890 Views

JSC commissions virtual court

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

RBZ comes hard on bank shareholders

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zimbabwe population now at 17 million

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

'Dollarisation is not a panacea'

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

DJ Sbu to facilitate business summit in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Schools e-learning facilities equipped

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Youths take Mliswa to task

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

By-elections campaign launch this week

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Ziyambi calls for rural courts

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Weekly US$50 facility revised

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe readies new radar system

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

RBZ tightens screws in inflation battle

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Uebert Angel takes over Gwanzura stadium rehabilitation

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Man tries to rape landlord's daughter

5 hrs ago | 569 Views

Medicines Board Shuts Down Pharmacies Over Unauthorised Drugs

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Damning CIO report rattles Zanu-PF bigwigs

13 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Horrific tales of murderous weapons in Zhombe, Silobela

13 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mnangagwa cancels Triangle land offer letters

13 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Inflation target likely to be missed

13 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe GDP stands at US$20bn, says Imara

13 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe government threatens teachers

13 hrs ago | 1029 Views

RBZ tightens monetary policy to stem inflationary pressures

13 hrs ago | 288 Views

Oskido back at school

13 hrs ago | 444 Views

Marry Mubaiwa trial in false start

13 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man sues wife for collecting men's contacts

14 hrs ago | 513 Views

ZEC scouts for voters in churches

14 hrs ago | 104 Views

Teachers' strike cripples education system on first day of new term

14 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa back home from AU summit

20 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Gushungo graces Ruwa

20 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Broke security guard shoots self

20 hrs ago | 1614 Views

WATCH: Mark Ngwazi takes Sungura to another level

20 hrs ago | 593 Views

LSU staff members declare incapacitation

21 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Zimfest Live announces Mukuru as the new headline sponsor for summer event

21 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe regime destroying our children's future by denying them education!

21 hrs ago | 409 Views

10 tips to boost PPC performance

21 hrs ago | 327 Views

Who could establish themselves as superstars at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival?

22 hrs ago | 92 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days