Mahere case postponed

by Staff reporter

The State has today indicated that it wants to call the investigating officer handling the matter in which Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere is charged with publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the State to explain the delay in engaging Twitter in its investigations.Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, appearing for the State, told the court that they want one detective Constable Moyo to appear in court on February 15 to outline progress made in their investigations regarding issues with Twitter.Mahere, through her lawyer Mr David Drury and Chris Mhike, opposed the State's application for postponement saying there has been an inordinate delay in completion of the investigations.Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje ruled in State's favour and allowed the matter to be postponed to February 15 when detective Constable Moyo is expected to appear in court.