Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mahere case postponed

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The State has today indicated that it wants to call the investigating officer handling the matter in which Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere is charged with publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the State to explain the delay in engaging Twitter in its investigations.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, appearing for the State, told the court that they want one detective Constable Moyo to appear in court on February 15 to outline progress made in their investigations regarding issues with Twitter.

Mahere, through her lawyer Mr David Drury and Chris Mhike, opposed the State's application for postponement saying there has been an inordinate delay in completion of the investigations.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje ruled in State's favour and allowed the matter to be postponed to February 15 when detective Constable Moyo is expected to appear in court.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Govt tightens its grip on universities

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Mnangagwa's oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes

3 hrs ago | 451 Views

The rise and fall of the MDC: Winners, losers and neutrals

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Bulawayo motorists face bills of US$400 per month as paid parking returns

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Biti savages liar Mangudya

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chamisa insists that his supporters must go to the polls and vote

3 hrs ago | 497 Views

SA restaurant industry faces collapse

3 hrs ago | 1123 Views

BCC vehicle stolen in reserved parking area

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

By-elections candidates' names gazetted

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

3 more succumb to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Magwaza dancer Tsholobela dies

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Boy (14) killed for refusing to pay commercial sex worker

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwean woman fined R20 000 in SA over illicit cigarettes

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chiyangwa's company suspended from ZSE

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi releases latest album 'Abiangi'

14 hrs ago | 4171 Views

Zanu-PF launches massive campaign trail

16 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Zimbabwe foreign currency receipts hits US$9,7 billion

16 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Armed police disrupt CCC road show in Gweru

16 hrs ago | 3237 Views

Zanu-PF vows to consolidate rural vote

16 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zec cornered over voter registration

16 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Zipra war vets calls for an end to disputed elections

16 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Chaos as schools open

16 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Caps unUnited in turmoil

16 hrs ago | 456 Views

Minister Chitando named in mine grab

16 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zinara seeks global partners

16 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gweru water woes force schools to turn away learners

16 hrs ago | 288 Views

Ekhaya launches ward-based voter awareness campaign

16 hrs ago | 208 Views

No joy from RBZ governor

16 hrs ago | 1575 Views

JSC commissions virtual court

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ comes hard on bank shareholders

16 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe population now at 17 million

16 hrs ago | 441 Views

'Dollarisation is not a panacea'

16 hrs ago | 504 Views

DJ Sbu to facilitate business summit in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

Schools e-learning facilities equipped

16 hrs ago | 72 Views

Youths take Mliswa to task

16 hrs ago | 564 Views

By-elections campaign launch this week

16 hrs ago | 140 Views

Ziyambi calls for rural courts

16 hrs ago | 91 Views

Weekly US$50 facility revised

16 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zimbabwe readies new radar system

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

RBZ tightens screws in inflation battle

16 hrs ago | 186 Views

Uebert Angel takes over Gwanzura stadium rehabilitation

16 hrs ago | 497 Views

Man tries to rape landlord's daughter

16 hrs ago | 907 Views

Medicines Board Shuts Down Pharmacies Over Unauthorised Drugs

16 hrs ago | 308 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days