Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiyangwa's company suspended from ZSE

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has suspended trading of ZECO Holdings shares effective 8 February 2022 for breaching the ZSE Listing requirements after the company entered a significant transaction without requisite approvals.

Justine Bgoni, the ZSE chief executive, said the transaction whose effect is to change the sphere of activity of the Issuer was done without either ZSE or Shareholders approval.

"The ZSE has since sanctioned ZECO to issue a public notice detailing the circumstances of the transaction and proposed remedial actions to this breach of the ZSE Listing Requirements.

"In the interim, the ZSE will proceed to halt trading in the shares of ZECO until issuance of a full announcement by ZECO Holdings Limited," he said in a statement.

Mr Bgoni added that investors will not be able to buy or sell ZECO shares during the period the Securities Halt is in effect.

ZECO Holdings is an engineering concern that specialises in steel fabrication and installation as well as the manufacturing of plastic components and distribution of electric motors.

In May 2008, Zeco acquired assets held by Corbett Holdings (Private) Limited ("Corbett Holdings") and its operating subsidiaries, namely Electrical and Mechanical Suppliers and Importers (Private) Limited, Halgor Estate (Private) Limited, FaiT Lux (Private) Limited and Zimplastic (Private) Limited ("Zimplastic").

ZECO subsidiaries include the Bulawayo – based flagship company Delward engineering which relies mostly on infrastructure projects.

Early in 2020, Delward engineering announced that it was in talks with an Indonesian investor, Inka Limited, over a strategic deal that would see the recapitalisation of the country's sole rail wagons manufacturing company and improve its production but progress on this deal has not yet been established.

ZECO's other subsidiary; Crittall Hope is one of the largest manufacturers of window and door frames, substation doors, steel doors, roller shutter doors as well as school, office, and kitchen furniture.

In the third quarter performance to 30 September 2021, ZECO recorded a 30 percent business volume growth on the back of a significant number of construction projects in and around Harare despite the Covid 19 challenges.

"This was mainly because there were a significant number of construction projects in and around Harare.

"In addition, stalled projects were now being resumed due to the ease of Covid 19 restrictions during the 3rd quarter 2021. We anticipate that business activity will remain like that throughout the year and the beginning of 2022," the company said.

The company said improved economic activity in the country and expected normal rainfalls will most likely spur increased business for the company.

It also said that an increased infrastructure investment by the public sector on roads and related buildings is also expected to yield positive results for the company.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Chiyangwa, #ZSE, #Zeco

Comments


Must Read

Govt tightens its grip on universities

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Mnangagwa's oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes

3 hrs ago | 451 Views

The rise and fall of the MDC: Winners, losers and neutrals

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Bulawayo motorists face bills of US$400 per month as paid parking returns

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Biti savages liar Mangudya

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chamisa insists that his supporters must go to the polls and vote

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

SA restaurant industry faces collapse

3 hrs ago | 1123 Views

BCC vehicle stolen in reserved parking area

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

By-elections candidates' names gazetted

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

3 more succumb to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Magwaza dancer Tsholobela dies

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Boy (14) killed for refusing to pay commercial sex worker

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwean woman fined R20 000 in SA over illicit cigarettes

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mahere case postponed

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi releases latest album 'Abiangi'

14 hrs ago | 4171 Views

Zanu-PF launches massive campaign trail

16 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Zimbabwe foreign currency receipts hits US$9,7 billion

16 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Armed police disrupt CCC road show in Gweru

16 hrs ago | 3237 Views

Zanu-PF vows to consolidate rural vote

16 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zec cornered over voter registration

16 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Zipra war vets calls for an end to disputed elections

16 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Chaos as schools open

16 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Caps unUnited in turmoil

16 hrs ago | 456 Views

Minister Chitando named in mine grab

16 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zinara seeks global partners

16 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gweru water woes force schools to turn away learners

16 hrs ago | 288 Views

Ekhaya launches ward-based voter awareness campaign

16 hrs ago | 208 Views

No joy from RBZ governor

16 hrs ago | 1575 Views

JSC commissions virtual court

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ comes hard on bank shareholders

16 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe population now at 17 million

16 hrs ago | 441 Views

'Dollarisation is not a panacea'

16 hrs ago | 504 Views

DJ Sbu to facilitate business summit in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

Schools e-learning facilities equipped

16 hrs ago | 72 Views

Youths take Mliswa to task

16 hrs ago | 565 Views

By-elections campaign launch this week

16 hrs ago | 140 Views

Ziyambi calls for rural courts

16 hrs ago | 91 Views

Weekly US$50 facility revised

16 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zimbabwe readies new radar system

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

RBZ tightens screws in inflation battle

16 hrs ago | 186 Views

Uebert Angel takes over Gwanzura stadium rehabilitation

16 hrs ago | 497 Views

Man tries to rape landlord's daughter

16 hrs ago | 907 Views

Medicines Board Shuts Down Pharmacies Over Unauthorised Drugs

16 hrs ago | 308 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days