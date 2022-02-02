Latest News Editor's Choice


Magwaza dancer Tsholobela dies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Rhumba musician Clement Magawaza is mourning the death of one of his talented dancers, Bambanani "Tsholobela" Maphosa who died at his rural home at Sanzukwi, Plumtree on Saturday following a short illness.

Tsholobela had been with Macrey Super Sounds for 12 years and was one of the crowd pullers on stage.

Magwaza said: "He had been unwell for the past three weeks. We took him to the hospital where he was treated and discharged then we took him home. I was later told that the sickness got worse and he passed away. I'm heartbroken because the young man was a soldier on stage.

"He also got along with everyone in the band and fans loved him so much. Life is so unfair, but we have to accept what has happened," said a distraught Magwaza.

The band leader said Tsholobela was buried on Monday.

Magwaza who is arguably the best Rhumba stage performer has his dancers to thank as they are a marvel to watch. Certainly, the death of Tsholobela will be felt.

Rhumba musician Mxolisi "Mr Bones" Ndlovu mourned the death of the dancer on his Facebook page.

"The death of Tsholobela is not a loss only to Magwaza, but the whole Rhumba fraternity as he played a big role in entertaining fans. We enjoyed ourselves during the festive season where we held joint shows in Gwanda and Tsholotsho.

"He did play his role well and we're all in deep mourning," wrote Mr Bones.

The late 24-year-old dancer is survived by his wife and two children.


Source - The Chronicle

