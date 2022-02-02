Latest News Editor's Choice


By-elections candidates' names gazetted

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has released the names of candidates that will participate in the National Assembly by-elections set for March.

The candidates' names were published through a Government Gazette extraordinary General Notice 229A of 2022 published on Tuesday morning in line with the Electoral Act.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief elections officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana confirmed the candidates through the Government Gazette.

"National Assembly By-elections 26th March, 2022. Names of Nominated candidates. It is hereby notified, in terms of section 48 of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] that at the close of the sitting of the Nomination Courts which sat on Wednesday, 26th January, 2022 and Friday 28th January, 2022, the candidates listed in the schedule were duly nominated for the elections as members of the National Assembly in their respective constituencies.

"Accordingly, polling shall take place on Saturday, 26thMarch, 2022, from 7am to 7pm for the purposes of electing members of the National Assembly in the said constituencies," said Mr Silaigwana.

In the released list, 12 candidates are vying for National Assembly seats in Bulawayo's Nkulumane and Pumula South constituencies.

Source - The Chronicle

