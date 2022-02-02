Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC vehicle stolen in reserved parking area

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO cars, one a Bulawayo City Council (BCC) vehicle, were stolen in the Bulawayo city centre yesterday.

The other car, a Honda Fit, belongs to a 67-year-old woman.

The BCC car is a white Nissan Patrol and it is worth US$10 000.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the thefts.

"In the first case the informant is a male aged 57years of Luveve 5, Bulawayo who is employed as a driver by Bulawayo City Council. On the 7th of February 2022 at around 12.45PM, the informant parked a white Nissan patrol motor vehicle (Bulawayo City Council fleet number 63) at the council offices reserved parking area and he proceeded to the offices with the motor vehicle keys.

"On the same day at around 4PM hours, his co-driver a male adult aged 59 years of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, came to take the keys of the now stolen motor vehicle from him. The co-driver then went to look for the vehicle and could not find it in the parking lot.

"He then went back to the office and advised the informant that the motor vehicle was missing. They both went to check for the vehicle and could not find it," said Inspector Ncube.

The driver reported the theft to the police.

"In the second case the complainant is a female adult aged 67 years who resides in the Bulawayo CBD. On the 05th of February, 2022 at around 1730 hours, the complainant parked her motor vehicle, a metallic silver Honda Fit at her place of residence.

"She closed all windows, doors and went to her room with the car keys. The complainant checked her motor vehicle on the 06th of February 2022 at around 1130 hours and it was still parked there," said Inspector Ncube.

It was only yesterday that she found her car was gone.

"On the 07th of February 2022 at around 1100 hours, the complainant checked for her motor vehicle again and discovered that the motor vehicle was missing.

"She then made enquiries from her neighbours who all indicated that they did not see anyone driving away the vehicle. The complainant made a report to the police. the total value of stolen motor vehicle is USD$5000 and investigations are in progress," said Inspector Ncube.

Source - The Chronicle
