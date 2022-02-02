Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA restaurant industry faces collapse

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views

There are growing expectations that President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce, in his state of the nation this week, that jobs in some sectors of the economy will soon be reserved exclusively for South Africans.

The possible exclusion of foreign nationals from some sectors of the economy was reportedly discussed by the African National Congress (ANC) and its  Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and SA Communist Party partners in the tripartite alliance at a recent Lekgotla.

The possible move is said to be in an effort to reduce the country's record-high unemployment rate which now stands at 34.9%.

Analysts say barring foreign nationals from certain parts of the economy could diminish the general quality of jobs and exacerbate the shortage of skills in the country. Chief Economist at Econometrix, Azar Jamine says increased skills shortage will further undermine long-term economic growth and employment opportunities.

"As far as legislating to prevent foreigners from coming to work here. I think this stands to be very negatively received internationally. The fact is the country is very short on skills at the moment, and many of these skills can only be accommodated by encouraging foreigners to come with those requisite skills to come and take them up in the country."

Labour and mining analyst, Mmamogethi Molopyane says people are supposed to move around in a global economy as it makes for better economic activity and skills transfer.

"Certain sectors in manufacturing, even in mining, even in institutions of higher education, you see that some of the vacancies they're going to struggle to fill if they cannot find the skills, the knowledge, and the expertise here. And that is why I say it is going to be tricky. I think they are mentioning it so that it becomes a way of starting consultation, a way of starting debates."

Chief Economist at Efficient Group says excluding foreigners from some sectors of the economy could lead to turmoil in the services and tourism sectors which tend to employ a significant number of foreign nationals.

"That's a Xenophobic horrible idea. Imagine if the President announces that you can only employ South Africans in restaurants, and deport millions of Zimbabweans out of South Africa it will lead to horrible misery in Zimbabwe itself, it will lead to a collapse in the service industry like the restaurant industry in South Africa. The only reason why he would consider anything like this is to score some cheap political points."

Ramaphosa is also expected to discuss a way forward with regards to the national minimum wage, among other matters, when he delivers his state of the nation address on Thursday this week.

Source - sabcnews.com
More on: #Collapse, #Industry

Comments


Must Read

Govt tightens its grip on universities

3 hrs ago | 715 Views

Mnangagwa's oligarchs: The heirs of Cecil Rhodes

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

The rise and fall of the MDC: Winners, losers and neutrals

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Bulawayo motorists face bills of US$400 per month as paid parking returns

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Biti savages liar Mangudya

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chamisa insists that his supporters must go to the polls and vote

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

BCC vehicle stolen in reserved parking area

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

By-elections candidates' names gazetted

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

3 more succumb to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Magwaza dancer Tsholobela dies

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Boy (14) killed for refusing to pay commercial sex worker

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwean woman fined R20 000 in SA over illicit cigarettes

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chiyangwa's company suspended from ZSE

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mahere case postponed

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi releases latest album 'Abiangi'

14 hrs ago | 4171 Views

Zanu-PF launches massive campaign trail

16 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Zimbabwe foreign currency receipts hits US$9,7 billion

16 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Armed police disrupt CCC road show in Gweru

16 hrs ago | 3238 Views

Zanu-PF vows to consolidate rural vote

16 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zec cornered over voter registration

16 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Zipra war vets calls for an end to disputed elections

16 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Chaos as schools open

16 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Caps unUnited in turmoil

16 hrs ago | 456 Views

Minister Chitando named in mine grab

16 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zinara seeks global partners

16 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gweru water woes force schools to turn away learners

16 hrs ago | 288 Views

Ekhaya launches ward-based voter awareness campaign

16 hrs ago | 208 Views

No joy from RBZ governor

16 hrs ago | 1575 Views

JSC commissions virtual court

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ comes hard on bank shareholders

16 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe population now at 17 million

16 hrs ago | 441 Views

'Dollarisation is not a panacea'

16 hrs ago | 504 Views

DJ Sbu to facilitate business summit in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

Schools e-learning facilities equipped

16 hrs ago | 72 Views

Youths take Mliswa to task

16 hrs ago | 565 Views

By-elections campaign launch this week

16 hrs ago | 140 Views

Ziyambi calls for rural courts

16 hrs ago | 91 Views

Weekly US$50 facility revised

16 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zimbabwe readies new radar system

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

RBZ tightens screws in inflation battle

16 hrs ago | 186 Views

Uebert Angel takes over Gwanzura stadium rehabilitation

16 hrs ago | 497 Views

Man tries to rape landlord's daughter

16 hrs ago | 907 Views

Medicines Board Shuts Down Pharmacies Over Unauthorised Drugs

16 hrs ago | 309 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days