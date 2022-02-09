Latest News Editor's Choice


Suspected rapist bashed to death

by Simbarashe Sitho
SIX Mudzi villagers are in deep trouble after they allegedly assaulted a suspected rapist to death on Thursday.


Anna Chisaka, Sarudzai Mannuel (56), Shiella Muzika (37), Tawanda Tasikani (49), Denis Kamupira(74), Tafadzwa Muniya were not asked to plead to a murder charge when they appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mhandu today.

They were told to apply for bail at High Court before being remanded in custody to February 24.

The state led by Chipo Munemero alleged on February 8 the six teamed up to assault the now deceased Bob Gude after he was accused of attempting to rape one the villagers.

The charged suspected severely assaulted Gude who succumbed to the injuries sustained on the attack.

Source - Byo24News

