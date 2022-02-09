Latest News Editor's Choice


Man stabbed while cuddling in a bush

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
A MAN who was caught cuddling with his lover in a bushy area in Mahatshula South suburb is lucky to be alive after he was stabbed on the chest with a screwdriver.

Two unidentified men pounced on Hekias Rugare (43) while he was kissing his girlfriend (name not supplied) near a railway line in Mahatshula suburb.

The source said: "They accused him of kissing and cuddling his lover in the bush. After that one of the guys demanded money but he had nothing on him. I believe they were incensed by that because one of the guys took out a screwdriver from his trousers' pocket and stabbed him in the chest and left it stuck."

They fled, leaving him wailing in agony on the ground, his girlfriend reported the matter to the police.

After that Rugare was ferried to hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be improving.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and discouraged members of the public from being at secluded places during the night or walking along footpaths.

He appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the pair. Insp Ncube said anyone with information may contact any nearest police station or send a tip-off to WhatsApp number 0787928015.

Source - B-Metro
