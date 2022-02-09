Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mbeba commits to Bosso

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS lanky defender Andrew Mbeba has further committed to Bulawayo football giants after he added another year to his contract.

The development will see the player stay at Bosso until December 2023.

"We are delighted to confirm that Andrew Mbeba has signed a new contract with Amahlolanyama. The 21-year-old has agreed a one-year extension, putting pen to paper on a deal which keeps him at the club until December 2023," wrote Bosso on their official Facebook page.

Fondly known as Kabila, Mbeba will be expected to play a key role in the heart of the Bosso rearguard with equally combative Peter Mudhuwa who recently returned from senior national team duty at the just ended Afcon finals where he featured in a single match when the Warriors beat Guinea 2-1.

Bosso also recently agreed terms with club returnee Rahman Kutsanzira who was with FC Platinum in the past three years. Also in the Bosso books is Stanley Ngala who also parted ways with Pure Platinum Play.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Mbeba, #Bosso, #Contract

Comments


Must Read

Biti blasts Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Madhuku says suspension of striking teachers illegal

4 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Chamisa's CCC Mashonaland West On Voter Mobilisation Blitz Ahead Of 2023

4 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mugwadi still Zanu-PF director

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers' performance contracts illegal?

4 hrs ago | 742 Views

SA school bars Chiyangwa's children

4 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Court reserves judgment in prisoners' quest to vote

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mthuli Ncube to headline CZI conference

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Misa advocates for low data tariffs

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bulawayo dam levels improve

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zinwa disconnects Binga residents over $4,8m debt

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Gweru housing backlog balloons

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Gardener steals employer's US$70 000

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 000 new cancer cases each year

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

COVID-19 delays Kariba Dam rehab project

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Govt's US dollar salary confirms dollarisation'

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Man arrested for trying to steal Parliament car

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Tapiwa Freddy ruling today

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Low uptake of National Railways of Zimbabwe commuter trains in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Low sales for school uniform despite the opening of schools

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust deploys staff to Ekusileni centre

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Umzingwane Dam chokes

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Cassper Nyovest returns to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife judgment date set

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 115 more Zupco buses

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

ZACC swoops on CVR middlemen

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Striking teachers suspended without pay

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Put people first'

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bank deposits jump 30%

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Treasury focussed on inflation, Zimdollar

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Maputo

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Hubby brings lover home for sex

4 hrs ago | 593 Views

Man denies paternity, demands lobola 27 years later

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Ex-wife assaults man

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Jilted man hangs self

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man threatens wife with death

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube re-introducing busking in the city

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Ex-magistrate in hot soup

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

King Mzilikazi grave in state of grave concern

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Hubby turns midwife, assists wife to give birth after going into labour at home

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Qeqeshiwe is a national asset

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Man stabbed while cuddling in a bush

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Suspected rapist bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 1020 Views

CCC activist in court for assault

16 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe govt suspends AWOL teachers

16 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Woman murdered, killer left letter on deceased body

16 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Warriors fall in FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 444 Views

Lodge sleepover ends in tears

16 hrs ago | 2913 Views

ZANU-PF has nothing new to offer

20 hrs ago | 1005 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days