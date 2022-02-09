Mbeba commits to Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS lanky defender Andrew Mbeba has further committed to Bulawayo football giants after he added another year to his contract.The development will see the player stay at Bosso until December 2023."We are delighted to confirm that Andrew Mbeba has signed a new contract with Amahlolanyama. The 21-year-old has agreed a one-year extension, putting pen to paper on a deal which keeps him at the club until December 2023," wrote Bosso on their official Facebook page.Fondly known as Kabila, Mbeba will be expected to play a key role in the heart of the Bosso rearguard with equally combative Peter Mudhuwa who recently returned from senior national team duty at the just ended Afcon finals where he featured in a single match when the Warriors beat Guinea 2-1.Bosso also recently agreed terms with club returnee Rahman Kutsanzira who was with FC Platinum in the past three years. Also in the Bosso books is Stanley Ngala who also parted ways with Pure Platinum Play.