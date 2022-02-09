Latest News Editor's Choice


Qeqeshiwe is a national asset

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
She is a national asset!

Actress-cum-musician Qeqeshiwe "Qeqe" Mntambo is floating on top of the cream after being nominated at this year's PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA).

She is nominated for Best Alternative and she will be battling it out with Mbeu, Juntal and Agga Nyabinde.

The 2022 edition of the awards running under the theme "Rhythm, Roots and Culture Diversity" are slated for 19 February and they will be held in Harare.

Qeqeshiwe is over the moon for bagging the nomination, a second one in her career after being nominated in 2014.

"It's great to be nominated at the ZIMA, I mean these are standard national awards and I am happy that my works are being recognised among some Zimbabwean great creatives that I am nominated with.

"Lately, I have been doing various genres from my trademark Afro Jazz beat to latest jamming to House Pop music and I think this is one of the reasons why I got nominated," said Qeqeshiwe. She has never been nominated on any Bulawayo awards but Qeqeshiwe, who has two National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) accolades under her name, said she was flattered with the love that Zimbabwe was showering her with.

She also said she did not harbour any hard feelings for not bagging a single nomination on local awards.

"What I like about this nomination is that I am nominated with people I don't even know on a musical level. It's a sign of transparency to me because I know everyone there is doing good and submitted their works that made them eligible to be nominated.

"With me not being nominated locally I think it's a matter of poor timing (releasing material for nomination) and I am not having any hard feelings because apart from the local awards people recognise me and that is the most important thing," said Qeqeshiwe.

The Cowdray Park-bred Xhosa Queen said she was in the studio working on a couple of tracks.

"Late last year I released a song titled Emathandweni which was produced by Lance Hebron and people seem to have fallen in love with it. I am back in studio and more music is on its way," she said.

Source - B-Metro

