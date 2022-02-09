King Mzilikazi grave in state of grave concern

News / National

by Staff reporter

The late Ndebele king Mzilikazi's grave at Matobo Hills is falling apart because of lack of maintenance amid a lack of clarity on who was responsible for its upkeep.King Mzilikazi died in September 1868 and was buried at Entumbane in Matobo Hills, which is about 20 kilometres outside the present-day City of Bulawayo.Matobo locals fear that the possessions that were buried with the king might be missing as the tomb is now open.Prince Zwidekalanga Khumalo appealed for the grave to be repaired and maintained."Mzilikazi is the father figure, the king and the founder of Matabeleland. He is the centre of our history and spiritual being, the whole of Matabeleland is looking upon his spirit."An effort should be made to make sure that the grave is well kept and protected," said Khumalo.Khumalo said the issue had been of concern for a long time but no action had been taken.According to Khumalo, the grave is the responsibility of the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe and the Khumalo family is only responsible for overseeing the cultural issues around the monument.Khumalo also says the family wants a statue of the king to be erected and used to attract more tourists.However, the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe has thrown the ball back into the Khumalo family court.According to its director, Godfrey Mahachi, the Government under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage engaged the Khumalo elders to discuss the issue pertaining the grave."Mzilikazi's grave is fully under the Khumalos because it is sacred, it has got values that are controlled by them."The Government cannot do anything unless the Khumalos allows it to do so," said Mahachi.