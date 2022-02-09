Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

King Mzilikazi grave in state of grave concern

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The late Ndebele king Mzilikazi's grave at Matobo Hills is falling apart because of lack of maintenance amid a lack of clarity on who was responsible for its upkeep.

King Mzilikazi died in September 1868 and was buried at Entumbane in Matobo Hills, which is about 20 kilometres outside the present-day City of Bulawayo.

Matobo locals fear that the possessions that were buried with the king might be missing as the tomb is now open.

Prince Zwidekalanga Khumalo appealed for the grave to be repaired and maintained.

"Mzilikazi is the father figure, the king and the founder of Matabeleland. He is the centre of our history and spiritual being, the whole of Matabeleland is looking upon his spirit.

"An effort should be made to make sure that the grave is well kept and protected," said Khumalo.

Khumalo said the issue had been of concern for a long time but no action had been taken.

According to Khumalo, the grave is the responsibility of the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe and the Khumalo family is only responsible for overseeing the cultural issues around the monument.

Khumalo also says the family wants a statue of the king to be erected and used to attract more tourists.

However, the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe has thrown the ball back into the Khumalo family court.

According to its director, Godfrey Mahachi, the Government under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage engaged the Khumalo elders to discuss the issue pertaining the grave.

"Mzilikazi's grave is fully under the Khumalos because it is sacred, it has got values that are controlled by them.

"The Government cannot do anything unless the Khumalos allows it to do so," said Mahachi.

Source - B-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Biti blasts Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Madhuku says suspension of striking teachers illegal

4 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Chamisa's CCC Mashonaland West On Voter Mobilisation Blitz Ahead Of 2023

4 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mugwadi still Zanu-PF director

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers' performance contracts illegal?

4 hrs ago | 744 Views

SA school bars Chiyangwa's children

4 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Court reserves judgment in prisoners' quest to vote

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mthuli Ncube to headline CZI conference

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Misa advocates for low data tariffs

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bulawayo dam levels improve

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zinwa disconnects Binga residents over $4,8m debt

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Gweru housing backlog balloons

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Gardener steals employer's US$70 000

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 000 new cancer cases each year

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

COVID-19 delays Kariba Dam rehab project

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Govt's US dollar salary confirms dollarisation'

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Man arrested for trying to steal Parliament car

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Tapiwa Freddy ruling today

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Low uptake of National Railways of Zimbabwe commuter trains in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Low sales for school uniform despite the opening of schools

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust deploys staff to Ekusileni centre

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Umzingwane Dam chokes

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Cassper Nyovest returns to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife judgment date set

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 115 more Zupco buses

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

ZACC swoops on CVR middlemen

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Striking teachers suspended without pay

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Put people first'

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bank deposits jump 30%

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Treasury focussed on inflation, Zimdollar

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Maputo

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Hubby brings lover home for sex

4 hrs ago | 593 Views

Man denies paternity, demands lobola 27 years later

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Ex-wife assaults man

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Jilted man hangs self

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man threatens wife with death

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube re-introducing busking in the city

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Ex-magistrate in hot soup

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Hubby turns midwife, assists wife to give birth after going into labour at home

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Qeqeshiwe is a national asset

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mbeba commits to Bosso

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man stabbed while cuddling in a bush

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Suspected rapist bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 1020 Views

CCC activist in court for assault

16 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe govt suspends AWOL teachers

16 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Woman murdered, killer left letter on deceased body

16 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Warriors fall in FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 444 Views

Lodge sleepover ends in tears

16 hrs ago | 2913 Views

ZANU-PF has nothing new to offer

20 hrs ago | 1005 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days