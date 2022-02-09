Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man threatens wife with death

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A WOMAN from Cowdray Park suburb is living in fear of being killed by her abusive husband who is always threatening to kill her.

He at times undresses her and thrashes her with a rope.

Alice Munyengeterwa said her husband, Elliot Munyengeterwa, would come home late from a booze and accuse her of ill-treating their children, after that he would undress her naked and thrash her with a rope all over the body.

She said her husband subjects her to abuse so as to force her to vacate their matrimonial home so that he would marry his long-time lover.

She further said her husband always threatens to kill her.

She said she has engaged her hubby's aunt and other relatives to talk to him but all her efforts have yielded no positive result. In a bid to restrain him from physically abusing her, Alice applied for a protection order against her husband.

In her affidavit she said: "I'm applying for a protection order against my husband Elliot. He wants to chuck me out of the house and marry his long-time girlfriend. Most of the times when he is from a nightclub he would accuse me of ill-treating our children. He would undress me and thrash me with a rope in front of our children. Our children are emotionally abused."

Elliot stated that his wife physically abuses their children particularly his three-year-old son he sired with his former wife.

The presiding magistrate Ulukile Ndlovu granted Alice and Eliot a binding protection order which compels Elliot not to physically abuse her and Alice not to physically and emotionally abuse their children.

Source - B-Metro
